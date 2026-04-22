Hulk Hogan Admits Taking Deadly Doses of Fentanyl to Cope With Pain After Nasty Divorce From Ex Linda in Final Interview Before Fatal Heart Attack

Hogan died last July at the age of 71 in his Clearwater, Florida home. The WWE icon had spent his final years trying to rebuild his empire after claiming to have been wiped out financially in his messy 2009 separation from his wife, Linda.

The star, who was born Terry Bollea before finding success with his Hulkamaniacs, opened up about the highs and the lows of his life for the new Netflix docuseries, "Hulk Hogan: Real American."

It would end up being his final public interview.