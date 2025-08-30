EXCLUSIVE: The Smackdown for Hulk's Cash – Hogan Family Set to Battle Over Late WWE Icon's $25M Fortune After His Shocking Death at 71

She skipped his celebrity-studded funeral at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, but can still lay claim to a portion of her dad's property as an "interested party."

Meanwhile, the Hulkster's widow, Daily, is also entitled to a chunk of his fortune under Florida law.

"Even if Sky was left out of his estate and he didn't update his trust since they married, she would still get a spousal elective share," Florida estate specialist June Frederiksen explained to The U.S. Sun.

What's more, Linda – to whom Hulk was married from 1983 to 2009 – was embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her ex-hubby over money at the time of his death.