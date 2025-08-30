Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The Smackdown for Hulk's Cash – Hogan Family Set to Battle Over Late WWE Icon's $25M Fortune After His Shocking Death at 71

Hulk Hogan's family faces a nasty dispute over WWE icon's $25M fortune following his shocking death at 71.

Aug. 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

A battle is brewing over legendary pro wrestler Hulk Hogan's massive $25 million estate, sources say, even as the iconic grappler was laid to rest in a somber funeral in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ferocious smackdown could pit the 12-time world champion's two adult children, Brooke Hogan, 37, and Nick Hogan, 35, against the Hulkamania star's third and final wife, Sky Daily, 49, his first wife, Linda Hogan, 66 – and an army of creditors to whom he still owed dough, according to insiders.

Brooke Hogan once cut ties with her dad, Hulk Hogan, after asking to be removed as a beneficiary.
Brooke Hogan once cut ties with her dad, Hulk Hogan, after asking to be removed as a beneficiary.

Hulk, 71, real name Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his $11.5 million Clearwater, Florida, mansion following a recent series of health woes.

Sources said he left behind a string of lucrative businesses, including Hogan's Beach Shop, Hogan's Hangout and Real American Beer, as well as his Florida home and a portfolio of liquid assets.

In 2023, his long-estranged daughter – who became famous in her own right on the reality show Hogan Knows Best — asked Hulk's business manager to remove her as a beneficiary of his estate after angrily cutting ties with her dad.

Linda Hogan was still locked in a bitter financial battle with her ex Hulk at the time of his death.
Linda Hogan was still locked in a bitter financial battle with her ex Hulk at the time of his death.

She skipped his celebrity-studded funeral at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, but can still lay claim to a portion of her dad's property as an "interested party."

Meanwhile, the Hulkster's widow, Daily, is also entitled to a chunk of his fortune under Florida law.

"Even if Sky was left out of his estate and he didn't update his trust since they married, she would still get a spousal elective share," Florida estate specialist June Frederiksen explained to The U.S. Sun.

What's more, Linda – to whom Hulk was married from 1983 to 2009 – was embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her ex-hubby over money at the time of his death.

An estate specialist confirmed Hulk's wife, Sky Daily, could still secure a spousal share under Florida law.
An estate specialist confirmed Hulk's wife, Sky Daily, could still secure a spousal share under Florida law.

Creditors further complicate the looming feud, added the outlet, with the Hulkster having taken out a $2 million mortgage on his Clearwater home in November 2023, around the same time he was dragged into a messy lawsuit over unpaid fees to a Florida pool company.

"It's a total fiasco," one insider told RadarOnline.com. "The legal battle to come will likely dwarf any of the fights Hulk actually fought in his career.

"It's going to get ugly and bitter and very nasty – and probably drag on for years."

