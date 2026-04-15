EXCLUSIVE: Shock Fears There Could Be MORE Victims of Serial Killer Rex Heuermann — 'There Are Other Cases Tied to Gilgo Beach'
April 15 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann admitted in court to being responsible for the gruesome deaths of eight women more than 30 years after the killings are believed to have started.
His known victims include Sandra Costilla, Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Karen Vergata, but according to a private investigator, there could still be even more discovered in the future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Possibilities of More Victims
While Heuermann's attorney has said his 62-year-old client maintains there were no other victims aside from the eight women, Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a New York private investigator with International Investigative Group, exclusively told Radar that she wasn't sold.
"From a statement analysis perspective, well no other victims at the beach? No other victims in general? No other victims in New York?" she asked. "It is too open ended for me and leads me to think that there’s more to that sentence."
She added, "I do believe that there are other victims of him, but there is no guarantee that he will be tied to these victims."
"(Suffolk County District Attorney) Ray Tierney stated at the post conference that he is aware that there are other cases geographically tied to Gilgo Beach," Ribacoff-Mooney shared. "The Suffolk County Task Force is going to continue to investigative those open cases."
Rex Heuermann's Case Took Decades to Solve
Heuermann, also known as the Long Island Murderer, was arrested many years after the brutal slayings took place, as advancements in DNA technology were finally able to link him to the cold cases.
However, Ribacoff-Mooney revealed that as updates in DNA tech and forensics comes to light, criminals are unfortunately able to use that to their advantage.
"Research and methodologies regarding DNA are made public, [and] offenders read the research," she told Radar earlier this month. "First, it was fingerprints, so gloves were worn by offenders. Along the way it was DNA from hair follicles, so offenders could have been wearing wigs or even shaving their heads."
"As more information is out there, the offenders get smarter," she concluded.
Rex Heuermann's Plea Agreement
The private investigator also weighed in on Heuermann's plea agreement – specifically the fact that he agreed to let FBI behavioral analysts study him.
Ribacoff-Mooney noted this troubled her because court records had already revealed the 62-year-old was a "fan" of ex-FBI agent and author John E. Douglas' book Mindhunter, which detailed the behaviors and psychology of killers.
The show was later adapted to television and became a highly-praised Netflix series starring starring Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv and Holt McCallany.
"Not every serial killer has the same profile but there are sometimes overlapping traits," she shared. "My issue with this term of his plea agreement is that yes, having the [Behavioral Analysis Unit] working with him is considered 'research,' however this is also giving him the attention he was hoping for."