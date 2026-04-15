EXCLUSIVE: Shock Fears There Could Be MORE Victims of Serial Killer Rex Heuermann — 'There Are Other Cases Tied to Gilgo Beach'

Heuermann, also known as the Long Island Murderer, was arrested many years after the brutal slayings took place, as advancements in DNA technology were finally able to link him to the cold cases.

However, Ribacoff-Mooney revealed that as updates in DNA tech and forensics comes to light, criminals are unfortunately able to use that to their advantage.

"Research and methodologies regarding DNA are made public, [and] offenders read the research," she told Radar earlier this month. "First, it was fingerprints, so gloves were worn by offenders. Along the way it was DNA from hair follicles, so offenders could have been wearing wigs or even shaving their heads."

"As more information is out there, the offenders get smarter," she concluded.