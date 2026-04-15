Candace Owens Accuses Erika Kirk of Canceling Appearance Over 'Bad Ticket Sales' — As Charlie's Widow Blames 'Very Serious Security Threats'
April 15 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Candace Owens is continuing her one-woman mission to cancel Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, claiming she bailed on hosting a Turning Point USA event at the last minute due to poor ticket sales instead of security concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens didn't believe there was a "viable threat" that caused the TPUSA CEO to be replaced for the organization's stop at the University of Georgia on April 14, where their spokesman and The Charlie Kirk Show executive producer, Andrew Kolvet, filled in as he interviewed Vice President JD Vance and a slew of other top Republican politicians.
'Very Serious Threats' to Erika Kirk
Erika posted a video to X of Kolovet announcing onstage while speaking to Vance that she was skipping the event due to "some very serious threats in her direction."
Kolvet called it a "terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country."
Charlie's widow wrote in the caption, "I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously," referring to how her husband was horrifically assassinated at a TPUSA event on a Utah campus in September 2025.
Candace Owens Calls Erika Kirk 'Exhausting'
Owens wasn't buying Erika's reason for pulling out.
"Stop. This is exhausting," the podcaster huffed on X when reposting the former Miss Arizona USA's message. "You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason, TPFaith had to 'reschedule' the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly."
"People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death?" Owens demanded to know.
Candace Owens Slams Erika Kirk Security Concerns Claims
Owens also pointed out that since Vance was present for the event, there was a strong Secret Service presence at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.
"The Secret Service sits above your security team. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event," the Blackout author noted.
Owens scoffed at Erika, "Your closest threat is the s--- Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t."
Critics Call Candace Owens the Real Security Threat for Erika Kirk
Owens has gone so hard on Erika that she did an eight-part YouTube series titled The Bride of Charlie, in which she made bombshell allegations, from the mother of two allegedly running TPUSA in an almost cult-like way to questioning her romantic history.
Her allegation that Erika pulled out due to security reasons had followers debating among themselves.
"You've drug Charlie's legacy for 7 months. You’ve lied about his wife. You are the reason her life is in danger. Enough," one user fumed under Owens's post.
But a second person fired back at the comment, writing, "Who is she safer with, her security detail that got her husband killed, or the United States Secret Service currently at the event?"
A third told Owens in the comments, "You are truly filled with evil and rage… The Bible talks about taking care of widows, but you’re nonstop obsessed with trying to destroy her. You have demons."
A fourth raged at Owens, "You are the one who needs to stop! Your crazy rhetoric is going to get Erika killed."