Candace Owens Accuses Erika Kirk of Canceling Appearance Over 'Bad Ticket Sales' — As Charlie's Widow Blames 'Very Serious Security Threats'

Owens has gone so hard on Erika that she did an eight-part YouTube series titled The Bride of Charlie, in which she made bombshell allegations, from the mother of two allegedly running TPUSA in an almost cult-like way to questioning her romantic history.

Her allegation that Erika pulled out due to security reasons had followers debating among themselves.

"You've drug Charlie's legacy for 7 months. You’ve lied about his wife. You are the reason her life is in danger. Enough," one user fumed under Owens's post.

But a second person fired back at the comment, writing, "Who is she safer with, her security detail that got her husband killed, or the United States Secret Service currently at the event?"

A third told Owens in the comments, "You are truly filled with evil and rage… The Bible talks about taking care of widows, but you’re nonstop obsessed with trying to destroy her. You have demons."

A fourth raged at Owens, "You are the one who needs to stop! Your crazy rhetoric is going to get Erika killed."