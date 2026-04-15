EXCLUSIVE: Inside Pervy RFK Jr.'s Creepy 'Sexual Rating System' — Including Revelations of 'Three Trysts in a Single Day'
April 15 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
"Sex Obsessed" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. created an intricate "rating system" to note and judge his "romantic conquests," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Health and Human Services Secretary has confessed to servicing dozens of human women while married to troubled ex-wife Mary Richardson Kennedy.
RFK Jr.'s 'Lust Logbook' Exposed
RFK Jr., who has been married three times, has been open about his struggles with infidelity and substance abuse in the past, particularly during his marriage to his second wife, Mary, who died by suicide in 2012.
The following year, a boastful "sex diary" RFK allegedly kept was leaked to the New York Post, and those entries and more now make up the new biography, RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.
The names of at least 37 women were listed in the "lust logbook" alongside numbers ranging from one to 10.
Richardson, before her death, told a confidant the numbers represented different sexual acts her serial philanderer husband engaged in with his mistresses.
'Victories' and 'Muggings'
"Sometimes there were as many as three trysts in a single day," the biography reveals. "In some cases, he scrawled the word 'victory' followed by exclamation points in columns without a woman's name—a sign that he had successfully resisted being 'mugged' by a woman, which was his term for seduction."
In one entry, dated February 6, 2001, he wrote: "I narrowly escaped being mugged by a double team of (two women). It was tempting, but I prayed and God gave me the strength to say no."
In another entry, dated May 21, 2001, and which included a 10 next to a woman's name, RFK Jr. wrote: "I've got to do better."
RFK Jr.'s Confession
For years, RFK Jr. denied the diaries existed.
"I don't think there is any way you could have a diary or journal of mine from 2001," he told the New York Post in 2013. "I don't have any comment on it. I have no diary from 2001."
As Radar reported, questions about RFK Jr.'s alleged "sex diary" resurfaced in 2024, after rumors he cheated on his third wife, Cheryl Hines, with former New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
By then, there was no denying it. But there was a chance to "spin" it.
"The diary served as a tool for self-examination and for dealing with my spiritual struggles at the time," he said regarding the 2001 journal. "It also contains unedited, unfiltered stream-of-consciousness musings about current events and people."
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Mary Richardson Kennedy Looked the Other Way
Friends and family of the former couple said they were not surprised by the diary's existence, only that it took so long to be discovered.
Those close to RFK Jr. confessed they were aware of his insatiable sexual appetite, and used to joke that "It’s safe to say he would sleep with an Ottoman."
Unnamed sources also claimed that while married to Mary, RFK Jr. was known to text his friends photos of nude women, raising questions about consent and respect of privacy.
A friend of his late second wife recalled her writing off his obsessions, saying, "Poor Bobby, he's a sex addict. He's taking medication. It's so hard for him.
"My poor husband, he’s sick."