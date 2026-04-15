RFK Jr., who has been married three times, has been open about his struggles with infidelity and substance abuse in the past, particularly during his marriage to his second wife, Mary, who died by suicide in 2012.

The following year, a boastful "sex diary" RFK allegedly kept was leaked to the New York Post, and those entries and more now make up the new biography, RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.

The names of at least 37 women were listed in the "lust logbook" alongside numbers ranging from one to 10.

Richardson, before her death, told a confidant the numbers represented different sexual acts her serial philanderer husband engaged in with his mistresses.