Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Kiss Scandal Resurfaces: Ex-Judge Smooched Male Contestant, 19, 'Without Consent' Years Before Ruby Rose Allegations

A year later, Perry's costar in her 2010 Teenage Dream music video claimed she pulled his pants off to expose his private parts at a mutual friend's birthday party.

Actor Josh Kloss alleged that the Daisies singer "pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends, and the crowd around us, my p----," he wrote in an August 2019 Instagram post on the ninth anniversary of the video's release.

"Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?" he added.

Perry's most recent misconduct accuser is The Meg actress Rose, who alleged that the 13-time Grammy nominee sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne, Australia, nightclub in 2010.

The Orange Is the New Black alum wrote via Threads on April 13, "She didn't kiss me. She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side, and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

"It happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people," Rose added. Australian police have since opened an investigation into the accusations.