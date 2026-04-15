DHS Nightmare Exposed: Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Left Employees Scared to Leave Their Desks During His 'Reign of Terror'

The 52-year-old is said to have gone up and down the DHS corridors checking nameplates on empty desks, which left "terrified" employees doing all they could to confirm they were at work, including leaving Post-it notes with explanations reading, "In a meeting. In the restroom."

Lewandowski, who is not expected to return to work with the Trump administration anytime soon after he bailed following Noem's termination, is believed to have made the lives of staffers hell.

Sources previously described his tenure as a "reign of terror," and claimed Lewandowski "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

Lewandowski, who was a special adviser to President Trump and a top aide in the DHS alongside Noem, was also accused of terrorizing staff with his "quick temper."