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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

DHS Nightmare Exposed: Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Left Employees Scared to Leave Their Desks During His 'Reign of Terror'

Photo of Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski's tenure at the DHS was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

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April 15 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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The nightmare that went down while Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski were employed with the Department of Homeland Security has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal, weeks after the rumored couple was booted.

According to the New York Times, Lewandowski made his presence known at the department, slamming down his hammer whenever needed.

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Corey Lewandowski's 'Reign of Terror' Exposed

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Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski is believed to have made his fellow staffers' lives a nightmare.

The 52-year-old is said to have gone up and down the DHS corridors checking nameplates on empty desks, which left "terrified" employees doing all they could to confirm they were at work, including leaving Post-it notes with explanations reading, "In a meeting. In the restroom."

Lewandowski, who is not expected to return to work with the Trump administration anytime soon after he bailed following Noem's termination, is believed to have made the lives of staffers hell.

Sources previously described his tenure as a "reign of terror," and claimed Lewandowski "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

Lewandowski, who was a special adviser to President Trump and a top aide in the DHS alongside Noem, was also accused of terrorizing staff with his "quick temper."

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Chaos at the Department of Homeland Security

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski was a top aide in the DHS alongside his rumored lover, Noem.

It was also reported that Lewandowski took meetings in Noem's office and also received a copy of Trump's sensitive President's Daily Brief that his rumored lover had access to each day.

According to the NYT report, Noem, known as "ICE Barbie," shook up the department after she branded Renee Nicole Good a "domestic terrorist" just an hour after she was shot to death by ICE. A former senior ICE Officer told the publication Noem's response sent a message to his fellow agents that they could "push the limits."

Noem's first DHS town hall, which she used the theme song Hot Mama to make her entrance, was also lambasted by a former associate counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, who recalled, "It felt like a South Park moment."

On March 5, the president revealed he had moved on from Noem and fired her from her position, appointing her to a new, made-up role.

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Kristi Noem's Pricey Ad Campaign Draws Fury

Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski's tenure at the DHS was labeled a 'reign of terror.'

While Trump claimed Noem "served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results," the 54-year-old is said to have left her boss furious during her tenure due to dropping $220million on a now infamous ad campaign, which featured the ousted figure riding a horse near Mount Rushmore.

"Why do I love these wide, open spaces? They remind me of why our forefathers came here," the then Secretary of Homeland Security says in the ad. "Not just for its beauty, but for the freedom that only America provides."

The Strategy Group Company, which was hired to film the ad, later released a list of the expenses, including spending $20,000 for horse rentals.

Noem is also reported to have spent $3,781 on hair and makeup, dropped $52,599 on videography, with another $107,405 on labor costs.

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Photo of Donald Trump
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President Trump fired Noem in March, with Lewandowski leaving soon after.

While Noem claimed Trump knew all about the pricey campaign and even approved it, the president would respond he "never knew anything" about the ad the DHS was filming.

According to Sen. John Kennedy, Trump was "not a happy camper" after Noem tried to convince Congress she had received permission to film the ad.

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