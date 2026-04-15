Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Cancels Interview With JD Vance Due To 'Very Serious' Security Threats — Just 7 Months After Husband Charlie Was Assassinated

split image of Erika Kirk and JD Vance
Source: mega

Erika Kirk pulled out of a Turning Point USA event at the last minute over security concerns.

Profile Image

April 15 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk abruptly canceled her scheduled appearance at a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday after the organization said she had received "very serious threats," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead, TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet appeared on stage at the University of Georgia alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, stepping in at the last minute to fill Erika's planned role.

Article continues below advertisement

Sudden Cancellation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Andrew Kolvet stepped in to speak alongside JD Vance at the University of Georgia.
Source: mega

Andrew Kolvet stepped in to speak alongside JD Vance at the University of Georgia.

Kolvet addressed the unexpected change directly from the stage, telling attendees Erika had been forced to withdraw for safety reasons.

"For those of you wondering why I don't have really flowing, long, blonde hair right now, I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erica Kirk, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction, which is terrible," Kolvet said, per Mediaite.

"It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Event Almost Canceled

image of JD Vance said he briefly considered canceling the appearance after learning of the situation.
Source: mega

JD Vance said he briefly considered canceling the appearance after learning of the situation.

Vance also acknowledged the situation during his remarks, revealing that Erika's absence nearly forced the event to be called off entirely.

"First of all, I love Erika, and I know that she did get some threats," the vice president said.

"And, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to be able to come and she was very worried about it, and I talked to the Secret Service and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.' I'm sure Andrew will fill in, and let's go make this an amazing event," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Husband's Chilling Death

image of The incident comes months after Charlie Kirk was killed at a campus event in Utah.
Source: mega

The incident comes months after Charlie Kirk was killed at a campus event in Utah.

The cancellation comes just seven months after Erika's husband, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a campus event in Utah in September.

Since his death, Erika has assumed a more prominent leadership role within the organization while navigating heightened security concerns about her public appearances.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Sandra Lee

'Part of My Brain Died': 'Dr. Pimple Popper' Sandra Lee Suffered Terrifying Stroke While Filming Lifetime Reality Show Causing Life Changing Damage

image of Barron Trump

Just Like Dad: Barron Trump 'Inherits Unfortunate Trait' From The Don — As Prez's Youngest Son Kicks Off Business Career

Addressing Hate

image of Erika recently addressed hate around her role as CEO of Turning Point.
Source: mega

Erika recently addressed hate around her role as CEO of Turning Point.

Recently, Erika addressed criticism of her role as CEO of Turning Point.

She insisted it wasn't a "business opportunity" but a way to honor Charlie.

"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," she said.

"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day," she added.

Erika went on: "Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this. So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."

"This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in," she explained. "My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.