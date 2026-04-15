Erika Kirk Cancels Interview With JD Vance Due To 'Very Serious' Security Threats — Just 7 Months After Husband Charlie Was Assassinated

Recently, Erika addressed criticism of her role as CEO of Turning Point.

She insisted it wasn't a "business opportunity" but a way to honor Charlie.

"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," she said.

"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day," she added.

Erika went on: "Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this. So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."

"This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in," she explained. "My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar."