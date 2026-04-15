Erika Kirk Cancels Interview With JD Vance Due To 'Very Serious' Security Threats — Just 7 Months After Husband Charlie Was Assassinated
April 15 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk abruptly canceled her scheduled appearance at a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday after the organization said she had received "very serious threats," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead, TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet appeared on stage at the University of Georgia alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, stepping in at the last minute to fill Erika's planned role.
Sudden Cancellation
Kolvet addressed the unexpected change directly from the stage, telling attendees Erika had been forced to withdraw for safety reasons.
"For those of you wondering why I don't have really flowing, long, blonde hair right now, I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erica Kirk, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction, which is terrible," Kolvet said, per Mediaite.
"It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country," he added.
Event Almost Canceled
Vance also acknowledged the situation during his remarks, revealing that Erika's absence nearly forced the event to be called off entirely.
"First of all, I love Erika, and I know that she did get some threats," the vice president said.
"And, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to be able to come and she was very worried about it, and I talked to the Secret Service and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.' I'm sure Andrew will fill in, and let's go make this an amazing event," he added.
Husband's Chilling Death
The cancellation comes just seven months after Erika's husband, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a campus event in Utah in September.
Since his death, Erika has assumed a more prominent leadership role within the organization while navigating heightened security concerns about her public appearances.
Addressing Hate
Recently, Erika addressed criticism of her role as CEO of Turning Point.
She insisted it wasn't a "business opportunity" but a way to honor Charlie.
"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," she said.
"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day," she added.
Erika went on: "Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this. So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."
"This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in," she explained. "My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar."