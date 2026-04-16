Secret Service Found 'No Credible' Threat to UGA Rally — After Erika Kirk Abruptly Cancels Appearance With JD Vance Over Safety Concerns
April 16 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
The U.S. Secret Service is believed to have found there were no credible threats to the Turning Point USA rally at the University of Georgia, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite the organization's CEO, Erika Kirk, canceling her appearance over security concerns.
On Tuesday, April 14, Turning Point executive Andrew Kolvet, who filled in for Erika, claimed the widow had received "some very serious threats in her direction," which led her to cancel her planned appearance with Vice President JD Vance.
'No Credible' Threats Discovered
"I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously, these guys do a very good job. And I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family,'" Vance told the crowd from the stage at the time.
While Charlie Kirk's grieving wife had cited threats and concerns raised by her security team, one source claimed the Secret Service was not tracking any specific or credible threats tied to the venue or to the vice president.
The insider explained the event was secure, and there were no known threats, as Vance was given the green light to appear on stage.
Erika had taken to X to post a video of Kolovet announcing onstage while speaking to Vance, and revealed she was skipping the rally due to "some very serious threats in her direction."
Candace Owens Rages Over Erika Kirk's Reasoning
"I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously," she said, referring to how her right-activist husband was assassinated on a Utah campus in September 2025.
Despite Erika's reasoning, her rival Candace Owens claimed there was another reason she didn't follow through with the appearance.
"Stop. This is exhausting," Owens raged on X when reposting Erika's message. "You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason, TPFaith had to 'reschedule' the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly."
She added, "People don’t believe you and don't line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death?"
'The Secret Service Sits Above Your Security Team'
Following Charlie's death, the former Miss Arizona USA was named CEO of his company.
The podcaster also pointed out that since Vance was at the event, there was a strong Secret Service presence at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.
"The Secret Service sits above your security team," Owens, 36, went off. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event."
"Your closest threat is the s--- Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public," she added. "They aren't."
Erika, 37, has taken a beating from several notable figures following her husband's death, with some calling out her questionable behavior.
Last month, Joe Rogan mocked Erika's "crazy eyes" on his podcast, calling her an "odd duck."
"You ever seen the compilation of her making crazy eyes?" Rogan asked. There's a video of her making demon eyes. And every time she makes the eyes, the music is so ridiculous..."
The 58-year-old then pulled up a clip of Erika speaking with CBS boss Bari Weiss during the network's town hall in December, in which her eyes appear to be narrowed in on Weiss.
Rogan's criticism led to some calling the popular podcaster "truly evil."