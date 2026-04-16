Secret Service Found 'No Credible' Threat to UGA Rally — After Erika Kirk Abruptly Cancels Appearance With JD Vance Over Safety Concerns

"I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously, these guys do a very good job. And I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family,'" Vance told the crowd from the stage at the time.

While Charlie Kirk's grieving wife had cited threats and concerns raised by her security team, one source claimed the Secret Service was not tracking any specific or credible threats tied to the venue or to the vice president.

The insider explained the event was secure, and there were no known threats, as Vance was given the green light to appear on stage.

Erika had taken to X to post a video of Kolovet announcing onstage while speaking to Vance, and revealed she was skipping the rally due to "some very serious threats in her direction."