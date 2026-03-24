'Vile' Joe Rogan Dragged for Mocking Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' and Calling the Widow An 'Odd Duck' — 'This is So Disgusting'

While Rogan was getting bashed left and right for his comments, Owens seemed to agree with him, responding to his comments on X.

"Oh no! Another commentator to send a cease and desist to for stating the obvious fact that Erika’s behavior, demeanor, and history is bizarre," she quipped. "Ever wonder how Joe Rogan stays on top? Because his conversations reflect how everyday people feel about various topics."

Owens has not been shy about letting the world know how she feels about the new CEO of Turning Point USA, a position she took over from her husband following his death.

In her new series, Bride of Charlie, Owens claimed Erika always wanted to be famous, and that her mother, Lori Frantzve, has "always been the person in Erika's ear."