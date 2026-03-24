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Home > News > Joe Rogan

'Vile' Joe Rogan Dragged for Mocking Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' and Calling the Widow An 'Odd Duck' — 'This is So Disgusting'

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Source: @powerfuljre/youtube; CBS NEWS

Joe Rogan unleashed on Erika Kirk in the latest episode of his podcast.

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March 24 2026, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan has been destroyed for mocking Erika Kirk's "crazy eyes" during an interview, comments that have left the popular podcaster in hot water, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, March 20, Rogan was joined by comedian Mark Normand for the latest episode of his podcast, but things took a turn when the topic of Charlie Kirk's widow's looks popped up.

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Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes'

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Source: @powerfuljre/youtube

Rogan labeled Erika Kirk an 'odd duck' with 'crazy eyes.'

"She's an odd duck," Rogan said. The former Fear Factor host then noted a compilation of Erika "making crazy eyes."

He continued: "You ever seen the compilation of her making crazy eyes? There's a video of her making demon eyes. And every time she makes the eyes, the music is so ridiculous..."

Rogan then it took a step further, pulling up a clip of the 37-year-old speaking with new CBS boss Bari Weiss during the network's town hall in December, in which her eyes appear to be narrowed in on Weiss.

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'Truly Evil' Joe Rogan

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk is the widow of assassinated right-wing activist, Charlie Kirk.

"She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of," Rogan added, referring to Erika's past work for the agency. "It is very weird, it's about EMP attacks and power grids."

A clip of Rogan bashing the widow went viral on X, and critics quickly called out the UFC commentator for his "disgusting" comments.

"What has happened to these people? Truly evil," one person reacted, as another added, "He's a literal mess, and he is mocking a widow?"

"I'm officially done with Rogan; he is now in the same pond as Candace and Tucker," a commentator said, calling out Tucker Carlson and Erika's rival, Candace Owens.

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Candace Owens Goes Off... Again

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: CBS NEWS

Erika Kirk's December 2025 interview with Bari Weiss was heavily mocked for the 37-year-old's eyes.

While Rogan was getting bashed left and right for his comments, Owens seemed to agree with him, responding to his comments on X.

"Oh no! Another commentator to send a cease and desist to for stating the obvious fact that Erika’s behavior, demeanor, and history is bizarre," she quipped. "Ever wonder how Joe Rogan stays on top? Because his conversations reflect how everyday people feel about various topics."

Owens has not been shy about letting the world know how she feels about the new CEO of Turning Point USA, a position she took over from her husband following his death.

In her new series, Bride of Charlie, Owens claimed Erika always wanted to be famous, and that her mother, Lori Frantzve, has "always been the person in Erika's ear."

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Photo of Candace Owens
Source: RealCandaceO/youtube

Candace Owens has also mocked Erika Kirk for months.

Owens explained in the series: "She's this type A person that tells her who to go after in each and every room. She knows who those people are, who Erika should instantly transform into, what she has to say."

The conservative mouthpiece also claimed an ex-boyfriend of Erika's noted to her: "He said to me, 'I was warned by another person in the beauty pageant world that that girl will do anything to get to the top, and her mother will do anything to help her get to the top.'"

For her part, however, Owens has been accused of "exploiting" her late friend Charlie's assassination, as one person previously raged, "This woman is utterly shameless. No boundaries, no care for anyone but herself. She makes me physically sick."

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