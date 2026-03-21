Joe Rogan Mocks Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' as He Slams 'Very Weird' CIA Video

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan revisited an obscure informational film tied to national security that stars Erika, and he made it clear he was baffled by both the casting and the overall tone.

Podcast host Joe Rogan stirred buzz after blasting a "very weird" government-style video and zeroing in on Erika Kirk's unexpected involvement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He also questioned how someone lands a role in a production tied to intelligence messaging, pointing out that traditional casting pipelines rarely intersect with government agencies.

The contrast stood out to Rogan, who noted how unusual it felt to see someone with a polished, pageant-style image discussing high-level national security concerns.

Erika, who is best known for her background in beauty pageants and her marriage to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk , appears in the video delivering warnings about serious threats facing the United States.

Rogan said the casting left him confused.

🚨 Joe Rogan on the Erika Kirk CIA videos “She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of. It is very weird, it's about EMP attacks and power grids.” pic.twitter.com/qevAL8ERL7

He also mocked viral clips of Kirk's 'crazy eyes.'

Breaking down the clip, Rogan described the viewing experience as deeply strange.

"She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of. It is very weird, it's about EMP attacks and power grids," he explained.

He explained that the topics discussed are typically reserved for policymakers and defense experts.

In the footage, Erika outlines a range of threats presented to officials, including cyberattacks, physical dangers, solar EMP events, and man-made disasters.

She also suggests that warnings about these risks are routinely delivered to government leaders, but are not always acted on, raising concerns about the country’s preparedness.