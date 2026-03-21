Joe Rogan Mocks Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' as He Slams 'Very Weird' CIA Video
March 21 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Podcast host Joe Rogan stirred buzz after blasting a "very weird" government-style video and zeroing in on Erika Kirk's unexpected involvement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan revisited an obscure informational film tied to national security that stars Erika, and he made it clear he was baffled by both the casting and the overall tone.
A Bizarre Casting Choice
Erika, who is best known for her background in beauty pageants and her marriage to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, appears in the video delivering warnings about serious threats facing the United States.
The contrast stood out to Rogan, who noted how unusual it felt to see someone with a polished, pageant-style image discussing high-level national security concerns.
He also questioned how someone lands a role in a production tied to intelligence messaging, pointing out that traditional casting pipelines rarely intersect with government agencies.
'Very Weird' Footage
Breaking down the clip, Rogan described the viewing experience as deeply strange.
"She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of. It is very weird, it's about EMP attacks and power grids," he explained.
He explained that the topics discussed are typically reserved for policymakers and defense experts.
In the footage, Erika outlines a range of threats presented to officials, including cyberattacks, physical dangers, solar EMP events, and man-made disasters.
She also suggests that warnings about these risks are routinely delivered to government leaders, but are not always acted on, raising concerns about the country’s preparedness.
‘Crazy Eyes’ Moment
During the podcast, Rogan also referenced viral clips circulating online that appear to show Erika making exaggerated facial expressions, which he mocked during the episode.
"She's an odd duck. Have you ever seen the compilation of her making crazy eyes? There's a video of her making demon eyes, and every time she makes the eyes, the music goes—" he said, mimicking ominous music.
He even demonstrated the expressions himself, adding: "She just gets intense."
Erika Kirk's New Military Role
President Donald Trump recently selected Erika for an advisory role related to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The group reviews issues including "the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters," according to the website.
While some people thought Erika was the "perfect choice" because her husband previously served on the same board, others questioned the decision, similar to Rogan's confusion about the video.
One user wrote on X: "WHY? This seems highly suspicious. Of all the people with military backgrounds, qualified for that position, why this person?"