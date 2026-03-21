EXCLUSIVE: The Royal Family's Astonishing Link to Two of Hollywood's Biggest A-Listers

Family ties remain central to the siblings' lives. Maggie is married to actor Peter Sarsgaard, with whom she shares two daughters – Ramona Sarsgaard and Gloria Ray Sarsgaard.

Jake is in a relationship with French model Jeanne Cadieu. Maggie recently spoke about her evolving relationship with her younger brother while promoting her upcoming film The Bride!, which marks the first time she has directed Jake on screen. She used a recent interview to reflect on the complicated dynamics of growing up alongside a sibling who became a star at a young age.

"I don't think I knew that at first, when I was young, and Jake was a movie star right away," she added. "I don't think I was in touch with the envy, but it was there."

Gyllenhaal also said their relationship has grown closer in recent years as their professional paths increasingly overlap. "We've never been as close as we are now," she added.

"We're finally, maybe in the last five years, more and more and more, even each day, really interacting, which is hard for people to do."