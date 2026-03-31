Embattled CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Secretly 'Sought Advice' From Ousted CNN Chief Jeff Zucker: 'He Wanted to Find a Way to Get In' to Her Operation

Zucker is currently serving as the head of RedBird IMI, focusing on global media, entertainment and sports investments, but is reportedly angling to return to the network news grind, according to Page Six Hollywood.

“He wanted to find a way to get in, and she definitely had conversations with him, asking advice,” an insider with knowledge of the talks told the outlet.

Zucker and Weiss are longtime friends, and he was one of The Free Press' loudest cheerleaders. In 2022, Weiss turned her Substack newsletter into an independent online media company after previously working as an opinion page writer and editor at the New York Times.

Weiss sold the company in 2025 to Paramount Skydance, whose owner, David Ellison, was so impressed by her that he appointed her head of CBS News after buying the company.