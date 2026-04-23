Killer FedEx Driver Tanner Horner's Mom Rages 'I'm So Mad at Him' and Reveals His Dark Childhood — As He Faces Possible Death Sentence for Murder of Athena Strand

Tanner Horner's mother told a packed courtroom she began to notice early on that he was "different" from other children, RadarOnline.com can report. The distraught mother and other family members have been testifying in the former FedEx driver's sentencing trial, where he faces either life in prison or death for the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

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Early Signs of a Killer?

Source: Court TV A jury is hearing arguments on whether Horner should live or die.

Horner's mother, who did not want to share her name and asked that her face be blurred on camera, spoke about her and her son's tough childhoods. She said he often had meltdowns when he was younger, which she just assumed were temper tantrums. But when he started getting bullied in school, he would act out violently by hitting himself in the head – but never her or other people. "They kept telling me it was ADHD, but it wasn't," she said about Horner's doctors. "They were always trying to treat him for something he didn't have. "The medicine would always change him and make him something he wasn't."

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Source: nbcdfw.com/youtube Horner's mom did not want to reveal her name or identity on camera.

As for her own upbringing, the mother testified that she dropped out of high school around ninth grade and struggled with addiction for years. "I don't remember having dreams," she said on the stand. "I didn't have a good childhood." She said her stepfather abused her and "tried to have s--" with [her] when she was just four. To cope, she turned to drugs and alcohol and worked as a stripper for nearly a decade. She recalled that she met Horner's now-deceased father, Terry, when she was 17, and he was 29. She shared that the night they met, he invited her to his room, only to later knock her unconscious and "raper her" after she resisted his advances.

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'She Was Just a Baby'

Source: Wise Co. Sheriff's Office She said she loves her son, but not 'who did that.'

According to witnesses inside the courtroom, Horner’s mother broke down in tears when the defense began asking her about Athena's murder. "Are you angry with Tanner?" the attorney asked. "I'm so mad at him. I want to just tear his a-- up," she cried. "She was just a baby." The defense attorney followed that up by asking, "Mrs. Horner, in spite of everything you know about this case, do you still love your son?" This led to more tears from the mom. "Of course, I love my son," she said. "I don't love who did that, though. I don't know who that was."

Tanner Horner's Last Hope

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Source: Wise Co. Sheriff's Office Horner killed the young girl in his truck then dumped her body in a creek.