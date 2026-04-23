Nancy Guthrie Suspect Update: Ex-FBI Agent Predicts Kidnapper Will Change His Appearance BUT 'He Will Be Caught' — After Making Crucial Mistakes Following Abduction

Clemente also gave insight into questions the suspect likely has racing through his head as the investigation nears the three-month mark.

"What is going through his mind is likely, ‘Did I actually get away with this?'" he theorized. "‘Was I able to permanently conceal her body? And will there be any way that they won’t be able to tie it to me?’"

He also suggested the alleged kidnapper would be "absolutely watching every bit of coverage" there is on the search for Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.

"Perhaps even talking to people about it to try to find out more information, or been setting up an alibi with other people," Clemente added. "In other words, that he was somewhere else and could not have been involved."