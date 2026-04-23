EXCLUSIVE: Zayn Malik Sparks Fears He's 'Headed for Same Fate as Liam Payne' Amid Brutal Health Battle
April 23 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Zayn Malik's recent health scare has sent shockwaves through his fanbase, with many fearing he may be heading down the same tragic path as his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who died in 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 33-year-old singer, who has been recovering from an unexpected hospitalization, was forced to cancel an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 21, after his doctors apparently advised against public appearances.
His condition, though not fully disclosed, has sparked growing concern among those close to him and his fans alike.
Malik, who has been actively promoting his upcoming fifth studio album, Konnakol, and a planned tour, had been scheduled to appear on Jimmy Fallon's popular talk show to discuss both projects.
However, sources confirmed he was unable to attend due to ongoing health issues.
He's Definitely Facing Some Challenging Health Struggles'
One insider said, "He's definitely facing some challenging health struggles right now. It's been a tough period for him, but he's staying focused on his recovery. He's not giving up and is committed to getting better, even though it's going to take some time."
The source also revealed Malik plans to consult with what was described as the "best cardiologist in the world," following his hospitalization last week.
The nature of Malik's condition remains a mystery, and a representative for the artist has yet to clarify it.
Malik, however, took to social media to thank his fans for their support and express his gratitude to hospital staff.
"To my fans – thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always – been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," he wrote online. "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys, and am so thankful for your understanding."
Malik went on to thank the hospital staff, saying, "You are all legends. Big big love xx z."
Concerns for Zayn Malik After Liam Payne's Death
His sudden hospitalization comes amid a disrupted promotional schedule, which included the cancellation of a planned event at the Rough Trade Below store in New York City.
Malik's tour, slated to begin in May at the AO Arena in Manchester, is still set to go ahead, though many are questioning whether the singer's health will allow him to fulfill the full slate of dates, which are set to run through to November.
His most recent tour, Stairway to the Sky, took place between November 2024 and March 2025, during which time Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31.
The news of Payne's sudden death left Malik and many others in shock, with the former One Direction bandmate taking a brief pause from touring to process the loss.
Malik later returned to the stage, where he paid tribute to Payne, honoring his memory in an emotional moment with fans.
The death of Payne has raised concerns about the well-being of Malik among his fans, particularly given the intense pressure that comes with life in the public eye and the toll it can take on mental and physical health.
A source close to his team expressed worry about the potential parallels between his health struggles and Payne's untimely passing.
They said: "After everything that happened with Liam, people are naturally concerned. They've all been through a lot, and the industry is a lot to bear, especially for someone like Zayn, who has always been known for his introspective nature."
Fans have expressed deep concern on social media, with many fearing the worst as Malik continues to battle his health issues.
"It's terrifying to think of what Zayn might be going through right now," said one fan. "We just want him to be okay. First Liam, and now this."
Another panicked fan added: "We can't lose another one."
As Malik works to recover and focus on his health, it remains unclear when he will be able to return to his full schedule.