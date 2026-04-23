EXCLUSIVE: Zayn Malik Sparks Fears He's 'Headed for Same Fate as Liam Payne' Amid Brutal Health Battle

The 33-year-old singer, who has been recovering from an unexpected hospitalization , was forced to cancel an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 21, after his doctors apparently advised against public appearances.

Zayn Malik 's recent health scare has sent shockwaves through his fanbase, with many fearing he may be heading down the same tragic path as his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne , who died in 2024 , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Malik, who has been actively promoting his upcoming fifth studio album, Konnakol, and a planned tour, had been scheduled to appear on Jimmy Fallon 's popular talk show to discuss both projects.

His condition, though not fully disclosed, has sparked growing concern among those close to him and his fans alike.

The singer was recently hospitalized, forcing him to pause promotions for his new album, 'Konnakol.'

One insider said, "He's definitely facing some challenging health struggles right now. It's been a tough period for him, but he's staying focused on his recovery. He's not giving up and is committed to getting better, even though it's going to take some time."

The source also revealed Malik plans to consult with what was described as the "best cardiologist in the world," following his hospitalization last week.

The nature of Malik's condition remains a mystery, and a representative for the artist has yet to clarify it.

Malik, however, took to social media to thank his fans for their support and express his gratitude to hospital staff.

"To my fans – thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always – been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," he wrote online. "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys, and am so thankful for your understanding."

Malik went on to thank the hospital staff, saying, "You are all legends. Big big love xx z."