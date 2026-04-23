Ex-Prince Andrew Begging for Private Meeting With Brother Charles — As Future King William 'Drawing a Hard Line' and Refusing to Give Disgraced Royal What He Wants

"Andrew is refusing to tell anyone what the meeting is about," a source close to the situation told royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"He won’t brief aides, he won’t loop in family – he’ll only speak directly to the King," the spy spilled.

While Andrew is being cagey about why he wants a private audience with the monarch, William is standing in his way.

"Andrew wants to sit down with the King. But William controls the room, and Andrew isn’t getting in without answers," the insider noted.