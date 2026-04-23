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Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew Begging for Private Meeting With Brother Charles — As Future King William 'Drawing a Hard Line' and Refusing to Give Disgraced Royal What He Wants

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Exiled Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is being evasive on why he wants a meeting with brother King Charles.

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April 23 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is scrambling for a face-to-face with his older brother, King Charles III, but heir-in-waiting Prince William is firmly blocking the way and refusing to let the scandal-scarred ex-royal back into the fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shamed former Duke of York, 66, is staying tight-lipped about what he wants to discuss, insisting on a private audience with the monarch, as William, 43, digs in to ensure there is "no way back" for his uncle following his exile in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

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Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor wants a private meeting with his brother, King Charles.

"Andrew is refusing to tell anyone what the meeting is about," a source close to the situation told royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"He won’t brief aides, he won’t loop in family – he’ll only speak directly to the King," the spy spilled.

While Andrew is being cagey about why he wants a private audience with the monarch, William is standing in his way.

"Andrew wants to sit down with the King. But William controls the room, and Andrew isn’t getting in without answers," the insider noted.

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Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Evasive Behavior Is 'Raising Eyebrows'

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of all royal titles and honors in October 2025.

Andrew's older sister, Princess Anne, and younger brother, Prince Edward, are said to be deeply concerned about their fallen sibling after he was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and unceremoniously booted from his longtime home at Royal Lodge.

The shamed "favorite" son of the late Queen Elizabeth II is now living in exile in secluded Wood Farm cottage on the Sandringham estate, far from the pomp and privilege he once enjoyed.

"They've been checking in on him," the source revealed about Anne and Edward. "This isn’t just damage control – it's emotional triage."

However, Andrew's mysterious maneuvering is making it difficult for the duo to help their brother.

"Anne and Edward believe he deserves to be heard. But even they don’t know what he plans to say – and that's raising eyebrows," the royal insider explained.

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Prince William Has Drawn a 'Hard Line' Against Andrew Meeting With King Charles

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seen being driven away from jail following his February arrest.

Unless Andrew reveals why he wants to speak to the king, William is firmly standing in the way.

"William has drawn a hard line. No transparency, no meeting. It’s that simple," the source claimed.

The monarch-in-waiting is digging in his heels, fiercely shielding the Firm from the fallout of the destructive ex-duke and making it crystal clear there’s no path back.

It was William who led the charge for years to have Windsor kicked to the curb over his sick ties to convicted s-- offender Epstein.

Conflict-shy Charles was ultimately cornered into taking decisive action after Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre leveled explosive new allegations about being trafficked to Andrew in her posthumous October 2025 memoir Nobody’s Girl.

Andrew was arrested in February for suspicion of misconduct in public office related to forwarding confidential government emails to late financier Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy from 2010 to 2011.

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Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William pushed for years for Andrew to be forced out of the royal family due to the Epstein scandal.

"There's no path back with William in charge. He's not negotiating, he's enforcing," the insider said about how the Prince of Wales is determined to keep Windsor as far away from the royals as possible.

And thanks to William's elevated role within the monarchy, that means Andrew isn't getting anywhere near Charles without more transparency.

"Andrew may want forgiveness. But a secret pitch with no details? That’s not how this monarchy operates anymore," the source said.

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