EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan Drug Addiction Shock — Late Wrestling Icon Was Hooked on Enough Mind-Bending Substances to Kill Him at End of Ring Career

Hogan's revelation comes in a new Netflix documentary, Hulk Hogan: Real American, which details the painful reality behind his struggle with addiction and his decline during the final years of his career.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, had signed on with TNA at the age of 58 after enduring the fallout from a devastating personal life crisis, including his 2009 divorce from first wife Linda Hogan.

At that point, Hogan said he had "hit rock bottom" financially and emotionally, needing the money to recover from the breakup.

But his return to the ring proved physically overwhelming, prompting him to rely on fentanyl to manage the pain that came with years of punishing physical demands.