Trump's 'Revenge' Plan Leaked: Prez to Attack Critics at White House Correspondents' Dinner and Then Quickly Exit — Years After Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocked Him at Event

After years of dodging the dinner, which in the past has featured mostly liberal comedians roasting the sitting commander-in-chief, Trump surprised everyone by RSVPing "yes" for this weekend's event.

It probably helps that this year's entertainment will come from mentalist Oz Pearlman. The president will apparently be in no laughing mood at the celebration anyway, and reportedly plans to exact his "revenge" on what he calls the "fake news".

"Donald Trump will launch a 'revenge' attack on the White House media when he confronts them in person at a Washington dinner on Saturday night — then flee before there can be retribution," the Daily Beast reported. "He is expected to target publications that he has accused of writing negatively about his administration and his war with Iran, in particular, according to sources."