Trump's 'Revenge' Plan Leaked: Prez to Attack Critics at White House Correspondents' Dinner and Then Quickly Exit — Years After Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocked Him at Event
April 23 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
President Trump is reportedly ready to launch another war, RadarOnline.com can report, only this time it's on the media.
Newly leaked documents detail the president's plan to "seek revenge" on newsrooms that have criticized him during the typically lighthearted White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Revenge of the Prez
After years of dodging the dinner, which in the past has featured mostly liberal comedians roasting the sitting commander-in-chief, Trump surprised everyone by RSVPing "yes" for this weekend's event.
It probably helps that this year's entertainment will come from mentalist Oz Pearlman. The president will apparently be in no laughing mood at the celebration anyway, and reportedly plans to exact his "revenge" on what he calls the "fake news".
"Donald Trump will launch a 'revenge' attack on the White House media when he confronts them in person at a Washington dinner on Saturday night — then flee before there can be retribution," the Daily Beast reported. "He is expected to target publications that he has accused of writing negatively about his administration and his war with Iran, in particular, according to sources."
Hello, I Must Be Going
The president reportedly plans to leave shortly after his time on stage, skipping the rest of the ceremony as he doesn't want to be forced to honor the members of the media who have "wronged him."
"Trump will leave the White House Correspondents’ Association event after making his speech, so he will miss the presentation of press awards — one of which would be certain to embarrass him," said the report.
"He has told aides he has no intention of still being in the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton when the Wall Street Journal is honored with the Katherine Graham award for its scoop about a bawdy letter Trump allegedly wrote for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday card."
The note included a sketch of a naked woman, and had a signature that read "Donald," written in a way to looked like pubic hair.
Trump Says Yes
As previously reported, Trump has boycotted the dinner since 2011, when he was roasted by former President Barack Obama. But the Don surprised many last month, when he announced on his Truth Social platform his plans to attend.
"In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these 'Correspondents' now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation, and work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!" he rambled.
Media Members Will Be 'Sitting Ducks'
However, while Trump says "hello", his adversaries could be saying "goodbye." The businessman is notorious for speaking off the cuff, and that has network bosses fearing for their top talent.
"The networks are all having real discussions about having their talent front-and-center like sitting ducks," a political insider told Page Six Hollywood. "A couple of them are really thinking what that's gonna be like."
"The main talent tends to be clustered toward the front, and you can see them pretty well," the insider spilled. "For someone who doesn't stay on a script or on a prompter, that's sort of the unknown."
Trump has already removed one potential source of humiliation this year by replacing the usual comedian emcee with Pearlman.
"They don't have a comedian this year; they have an illusionist, which is very strange because everyone is going to want to make themselves disappear," the insider noted.