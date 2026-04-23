Megyn Kelly Bashes 'Thin-Skinned' Trump and Declares 'There's No Loyalty' After Prez Branded Conservative Podcaster 'Stupid' in Shock Meltdown

In a strange turn of biting the hand that feeds him, Trump has recently lashed out at some of his once-biggest vocal supporters, unleashing on political pundits and news personalities like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Kelly – dubbing them "stupid people" with "low IQs."

"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon – Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"

"They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them," he continued in the lengthy tirade. "They're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity."

Trump also slammed their chosen platforms, claiming that they need "clicks" for their "third-rate podcasts" before branding all four of them the "opposite of MAGA."