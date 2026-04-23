Megyn Kelly Bashes 'Thin-Skinned' Trump and Declares 'There's No Loyalty' After Prez Branded Conservative Podcaster 'Stupid' in Shock Meltdown
April 23 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly continues to distance herself from former bestie Donald Trump and his "personal demons," RadarOnline.com can report.
The conservative podcaster is just the latest one-time Trump supporter to reexamine their alliance with the beleaguered president, who has seen his popularity plummet since launching a war with Iran.
'Extremely Petty and Thin-Skinned'
The bickering between the former friends hit a new peak on Wednesday, April 22, during a conversation she had with comedian Russell Brand on The Megyn Kelly Show, as the former Fox News host laid into the president both professionally and personally.
"There are aspects of his personality which are obviously not good and that we’ve mostly just chosen to overlook," she said. "You know, he’s not a moral man, he’s obviously not the greatest husband in the world, and he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned. Extremely petty and thin-skinned.
"And what we're seeing right now is he’s turning on his most loyal supporters because they don't support this war, and getting in bed with people who f--king hate him and have hated him from the beginning."
She then blasted Trump's quick temper and tendency to hold grudges against those who question him.
"You know, there’s no loyalty in return ever from Trump. Ever," she said emphatically. "If you have a principled disagreement with something he does, you're ostracized, you're the enemy.
"And at this particular moment, he’s alienating so many of his core supporters, biggest believers, and boosters and running to people who have not been able to stand him for 10 years, like a Mark Levin or a Ben Shapiro, who actively was against Trump."
Trump Takes On Conservatives
In a strange turn of biting the hand that feeds him, Trump has recently lashed out at some of his once-biggest vocal supporters, unleashing on political pundits and news personalities like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Kelly – dubbing them "stupid people" with "low IQs."
"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon – Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"
"They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them," he continued in the lengthy tirade. "They're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity."
Trump also slammed their chosen platforms, claiming that they need "clicks" for their "third-rate podcasts" before branding all four of them the "opposite of MAGA."
GOP in a Panic
Meanwhile, it's all hands on deck for the GOP, as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles tries to figure out how to rein in her boisterous boss.
The political bulldog summoned dozens of top Republican operatives from across the country to a tightly guarded, closed-door summit in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to strategize.
Wiles is starting to "intensify preparations" ahead of a "challenging midterm cycle," sources told Raw America's Thom Hartmann, who wrote about it on his Substack page.
Trump's Troubling Decisions
It all comes amid new polling data showing Trump's approval rating is at just 37 percent, seven months ahead of the critical November midterm elections.
At least one polling forecaster claims Democrats have the numbers to potentially take back both the House and the Senate, which would leave the president helpless to push through his agenda during his final two years in office.
Experts cited numerous reasons for Trump's plunging poll numbers, including how his Department of Justice handled the Epstein files release, ICE crackdowns over the winter that turned violent, the military initiative against Iran, and the president's personal beef with the Pope.