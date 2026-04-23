EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Cheryl is Waging War Against World's Social Media Giants

Cheryl has now stepped back into the public eye to support the Raise The Age campaign, which calls for the UK government to increase the minimum age for social media use to 16.

Speaking ahead of a House of Commons vote on April 22, 2026, she warned of the dangers posed by what she described as "addictive, emotionally destroying and mentally damaging platforms," particularly for vulnerable young people already facing mental health challenges.

An observer familiar with her decision to speak out described the emotional weight behind the move.

They said: "For Cheryl, this is not abstract or political – it is about protecting her son from encountering distressing information before he is ready. There is a real fear about what he could come across online regarding his father, and the impact that could have at such a young age."