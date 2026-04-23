EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Cheryl is Waging War Against World's Social Media Giants
April 23 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Cheryl Cole is backing an urgent campaign against social media giants, driven by what sources told RadarOnline.com is a deeply personal effort to shield her young son, Bear, from the realities surrounding his father Liam Payne's death.
The 42-year-old singer shares eight-year-old son Bear with Payne, the former One Direction star who died in 2024 at the age of 31 in a drug-crazed hotel balcony fall.
'There is a Real Fear'
Cheryl has now stepped back into the public eye to support the Raise The Age campaign, which calls for the UK government to increase the minimum age for social media use to 16.
Speaking ahead of a House of Commons vote on April 22, 2026, she warned of the dangers posed by what she described as "addictive, emotionally destroying and mentally damaging platforms," particularly for vulnerable young people already facing mental health challenges.
An observer familiar with her decision to speak out described the emotional weight behind the move.
They said: "For Cheryl, this is not abstract or political – it is about protecting her son from encountering distressing information before he is ready. There is a real fear about what he could come across online regarding his father, and the impact that could have at such a young age."
Emotional Plea To Protect Vulnerable Youth Online
In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Cheryl said: "I back this campaign a million per cent, and I cannot see a reasonable argument for the opposite. I do not believe our youth need to be subjected to such addictive, emotionally destroying and mentally damaging platforms.
"Our youth are already vulnerable, and some are even going to the extremes of taking their own lives. That should be enough. You can see the damage that's happening without much benefit."
Sources said the campaign is closely tied to her experiences following Payne's death, which sparked widespread online coverage and speculation online.
"Cheryl is acutely aware of how quickly and uncontrollably information spreads online, especially around high-profile deaths," the insider noted. "She does not want Bear exposed to that kind of content prematurely – particularly the more graphic or speculative elements that can circulate unchecked."
Protecting The Next Generation From Harmful Content
Another source said the singer's concerns extend beyond her family.
They added: "This is about Bear, but it is also about a wider generation of children growing up with access to platforms that can expose them to complex and sometimes harmful realities before they have the tools to process them. "Cheryl sees this as a line that needs to be drawn."
Cheryl has also urged members of the public to contact their representatives in support of the proposed legislation.
She said: "It's for our government to stand up and do the right thing to protect our youth. They'll thank us in the future."
Her intervention comes amid growing support from other public figures, including Lauren Silverman, the fiancée of Simon Cowell, who has spoken about restricting access to devices for their 12-year-old son Eric.
Silverman described the campaign as a pivotal moment, writing: "This is our generation's Big Tobacco moment, a chance to be on the right side of history."
Singers Rochelle Humes and Megan McKenna have also backed the initiative, adding to the pressure on lawmakers as the vote approaches.
A source said, "There is a sense of urgency among those supporting this campaign. For Cheryl, it is not just about policy – it is about ensuring her son grows up with the space to understand his father's life and death in a way that is guided, not dictated by what he might stumble across online."