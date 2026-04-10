The Wrath of The Don? Nervous TV Bosses Don't Want Their Anchors 'Front-And-Center Like Sitting Ducks' at White House Correspondents' Dinner — Fearing Rogue Trump Could Demolish Them

The White House Correspondents' Dinner no longer has the luster it once did, especially during the eight years when Democrat Barack Obama was president, and Hollywood A-listers flocked to attend the event.

With Trump taking command of the event, even prominent Democratic celebs aren't feeling up to attending.

"People are having a hard time getting Democrats as guests at the dinner. The Obama years it was star-studded, and everybody wanted to go. The first Trump term, it was all about the First Amendment," the source explained about turnout in previous years.

"Under Biden, it was less star-studded. But this is different – they're getting administration guests and Republicans on the Hill, but that has been the challenge [getting Democrats], and every news organization wants to have a balanced guest list," the insider added.

Trump confirmed via Truth Social in March that he was finally accepting the WCHA's annual invitation, after turning it down and calling out the "fake news media" during his first term.

The president said that, in honor of America's 250th birthday, it "will be my honor to accept their invitation."

He explained that because "the press was extraordinarily bad," he "boycotted the event, and never went." However, he said he looked forward "to being with everyone this year" and hoped it would be "something very special."