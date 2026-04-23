Trump 'Forces' Georgia Women's Tennis Players to the Back in Awkward Photo Celebrating Their Championship — As Prez Is Accused of Being 'Misogynistic'

In the bizarre snapshot, the POTUS, 79, and male staffers and coaches stood spread out in front of the women's tennis team, who were grouped close together in the back on a riser — with one of the female players even having to peer out from behind one of the men's heads to be seen.

The men in the photo include Georgia deputy athletic director Ford Williams, athletic director Josh Brooks, head coach Drake Bernstein, associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin and assistant coach Will Reynolds.

Making matters worse, in a video of the meeting, Trump could also be seen greeting and shaking hands with the male coaches and directors. However, he did not approach the women to shake their hands as well in the brief clip.