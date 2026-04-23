Trump 'Forces' Georgia Women's Tennis Players to the Back in Awkward Photo Celebrating Their Championship — As Prez Is Accused of Being 'Misogynistic'
April 23 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Donald Trump faced backlash after an awkward photo featuring a group of female tennis players went viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, April 21, the University of Georgia women's tennis team visited the White House after taking home the win for the NCAA championship.
Women's Tennis Team Visits the White House
In the bizarre snapshot, the POTUS, 79, and male staffers and coaches stood spread out in front of the women's tennis team, who were grouped close together in the back on a riser — with one of the female players even having to peer out from behind one of the men's heads to be seen.
The men in the photo include Georgia deputy athletic director Ford Williams, athletic director Josh Brooks, head coach Drake Bernstein, associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin and assistant coach Will Reynolds.
Making matters worse, in a video of the meeting, Trump could also be seen greeting and shaking hands with the male coaches and directors. However, he did not approach the women to shake their hands as well in the brief clip.
Trump Slammed Over 'Embarrassing' Photo Op
As the image and video made rounds on social media, critics slammed Trump for allowing the women's team being celebrated to be in very back while the men stood front and center.
One X user wrote, "Where's the women's team? I can't see them. Oh wait, I see them now. All the way in the back. I thought Trump was just showing off his new golden drapes."
A second person called the photo op "embarrassing," and a third quipped, "This misogynistic photo looks like the Trump admin is suddenly for men playing in women's sports."
A separate user claimed the women were "clearly a prop" in the photo, and another said, "Women right in the mud while the shameless men take the spotlight. Classic optics."
A final critic chimed in, "If that doesn’t perfectly represent how Trump and Republicans feel about women, I don’t know what does!"
Trump Jokes About Women's Hockey Team
This comes two months after Trump was ripped for making a joke about inviting the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team to an event.
As Radar previously reported, back in February, the president called the men's team in the locker room and congratulated them on winning the gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
He then offered to have the team flown to the White House on a military plane.
"I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that," he quipped, sparking laughter from the team. "I think if I didn’t do that, I do believe I probably would be impeached."
However, on February 23, a USA Hockey spokesperson officially confirmed the women's team wouldn't be able to make it.
"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate," the statement read.
The men's team was able to work it into their schedule and they were famously served up a meal of McDonald's burgers at the high profile event.