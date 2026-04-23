Lewis Hamilton Follows Timothée Chalamet's Lead by Snubbing 'The Kardashians' Reality Series Despite New Romance With Kim — 'He Wants to Stay in His Lane'
April 23 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Lewis Hamilton is swerving filming scenes for the Hulu's The Kardashians, despite currently dating Kim Kardashian.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the F1 driver, 41, isn't eager to be pulled into the world of reality TV and would rather focus on his day job than a budding career in television.
Lewis Hamilton Wants to 'Keep Their Relationship Low-Key'
A friend told The Sun: "Lewis prefers to keep their relationship low key — much like Kylie (Jenner's)’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who has no interest in having a starring role."
"Kim and Lewis dated for a couple of months before their relationship came to light and although they are being more public now, Lewis doesn’t want to become a breakout star of that show," the friend added.
Kim Kardashian 'Will Still Discuss Romance'
"Naturally, Kim will have to allude to their relationship," the source continued. "But it’s wishful thinking if fans are hoping Kim and Lewis will film together."
As the new season approaches, it's understood Kim's travels, including her trip to the Japanese Grand Prix, were filmed but without the British racer.
His decision means he will be the first of Kim's major love interests not to appear in the show.
This week, Lewis and the SKIMS founder were spotted kissing and cuddling during a surf lesson in Malibu. The seven-times world champion is in the U.S. ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.
Kim Needs to Be Wary of Lewis's Mom
RadarOnline.com recently reported that the pair's relationship has not been warmly received by all — namely by the Brit’s mom.
According to a source, Carmen Larbalestier thinks the love match is an accident waiting to happen and has been urging her doting son to pump the brakes.
While Lewis skidded out of escorting Kim to the Oscars because he had to race in the Chinese Grand Prix, that didn't stop him from spending quality time with his 70-year-old mom. She joined him in China, where they went sightseeing and horseback riding before his race.
An insider said this wasn't surprising because the pro driver "is incredibly close to his mom."
"Her opinion carries a lot of weight with him, so this is definitely something that should worry Kim," added the insider. "A lot of people think Kim's going to be in for a rude awakening because Carmen is a tough cookie and fiercely protective of her son."
"She's also at a stage in life where she really wants grandkids, so she's looking at anyone he dates through that lens and from her perspective, the Kardashian lifestyle isn't something that really meshes with her son's personality long term," explained the insider. "She feels he'd be much better off partnered with someone more low-key and private."
While the source believes Carmen "isn't going to tell him directly what to do," she will voice her opinion, and if she doesn't give the reality star the green light in the end, "it's hard to imagine Lewis won't be swayed by that."
"He calls his mom the 'first love of his life,' so that should tell you everything about how much influence she has with him."