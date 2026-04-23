Lewis Hamilton Follows Timothée Chalamet's Lead by Snubbing 'The Kardashians' Reality Series Despite New Romance With Kim — 'He Wants to Stay in His Lane'

RadarOnline.com recently reported that the pair's relationship has not been warmly received by all — namely by the Brit’s mom.

According to a source, Carmen Larbalestier thinks the love match is an accident waiting to happen and has been urging her doting son to pump the brakes.

While Lewis skidded out of escorting Kim to the Oscars because he had to race in the Chinese Grand Prix, that didn't stop him from spending quality time with his 70-year-old mom. She joined him in China, where they went sightseeing and horseback riding before his race.

An insider said this wasn't surprising because the pro driver "is incredibly close to his mom."

"Her opinion carries a lot of weight with him, so this is definitely something that should worry Kim," added the insider. "A lot of people think Kim's going to be in for a rude awakening because Carmen is a tough cookie and fiercely protective of her son."