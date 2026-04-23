Barron Trump's 'Favorite' Podcaster Theo Von Rips 'Sick' and 'Diabolical' Trump for Prez's Disturbing Behavior Amid War in Iran
April 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Barron Trump's favorite podcaster has sensationally turned on his father, Donald Trump, over the escalating war in Iran, blasting the commander-in-chief as "diabolical" in a stunning public takedown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Comedian Theo Von tore into the president over what he slammed as "baffling" military moves, a sharp reversal after the two appeared thick as thieves during the tycoon’s sit-down on his This Past Weekend podcast in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.
Theo Von Slams Donald Trump's War in Iran
Von went guest-free in a solo episode on April 21, where he questioned who Operation Epic Fury in Iran was "helping" other than Israel and the "industrial war complex."
"What American, what guy who's trying to take care of uh of his family, or a single mother who's a nurse who's going to work and has to get home and get to her kids' ball game and has to be both parents. What farmer is this helping? What regular person is this helping?" the Busboys star asked.
"I just don't know. I don't understand," Von added, completely miffed.
Theo Von Rips Donald Trump's 'Insane' Easter Sunday Threats Towards Iran
Von also had harsh words for Donald, who threatened to blow up Iran's power plants and infrastructure in a Truth Social post on Easter Sunday.
The president demanded Iran open the Strait of Hormuz, the critical shipping lane to get oil out of the Middle East, threatening, "Open the f------ straight, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell."
"I mean, that's just on Easter. That's unbelievable. You know, when people are hoping for something new literally on the day when people are hoping and are believing with their hearts as much as they can and are celebrating something new, a rebirth, a resurrection, a possibility, to write that is diabolical. It's insane," Von fumed after reading the April 5 post aloud.
Joe Rogan Turned on Donald Trump Over Iran War
When wrapping up his segment about what the president has been up to lately, Von huffed over the Iran war, "It’s f------ baffling. And it’s sick, and it feels like he’s just been compromised by Israel, by this dark government over there. And I don’t know. It’s f------ dark. It’s dark.”
The Regular People star is the latest member of the podcasting "Manosphere" who helped get the president elected to turn on Donald over his war in Iran.
Joe Rogan called out the Commander-in-Chief for breaking his promise about no new wars abroad, demanding to know, "What the f--- are we doing? Like, how is this still going on?" about the Iran conflict, which he called "terrifying."
"Most people that voted for Trump or wanted Trump to be in office, one of the things that was attractive was this: no more wars," the UFC commentator stated on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. "Now we’re in one of the craziest ones."
Barron Trump Led His Father's 2024 Campaign Podcast Appearance Strategy
The prez credited Barron, 20, with pushing him to go on Von's podcast that he'd "never heard of" in the run-up to the 2025 election to appeal to younger male voters.
During a May 2025 speech, he revealed Barron told him, "Dad, you've got to do an interview with a guy named Theo Von," adding the comedian was "such a big guy. You got to do an interview."
"So he knew all the names. I didn’t know the names," Donald added about how his then-teenage son guided his campaign podcast appearances.