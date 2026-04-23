Barron Trump's 'Favorite' Podcaster Theo Von Rips 'Sick' and 'Diabolical' Trump for Prez's Disturbing Behavior Amid War in Iran

When wrapping up his segment about what the president has been up to lately, Von huffed over the Iran war, "It’s f------ baffling. And it’s sick, and it feels like he’s just been compromised by Israel, by this dark government over there. And I don’t know. It’s f------ dark. It’s dark.”

The Regular People star is the latest member of the podcasting "Manosphere" who helped get the president elected to turn on Donald over his war in Iran.

Joe Rogan called out the Commander-in-Chief for breaking his promise about no new wars abroad, demanding to know, "What the f--- are we doing? Like, how is this still going on?" about the Iran conflict, which he called "terrifying."

"Most people that voted for Trump or wanted Trump to be in office, one of the things that was attractive was this: no more wars," the UFC commentator stated on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. "Now we’re in one of the craziest ones."