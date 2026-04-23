Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Barron Trump's 'Favorite' Podcaster Theo Von Rips 'Sick' and 'Diabolical' Trump for Prez's Disturbing Behavior Amid War in Iran

Photo of Photo of Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Theo Von
Source: MEGA

Theo Von has a major issue with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Barron Trump's favorite podcaster has sensationally turned on his father, Donald Trump, over the escalating war in Iran, blasting the commander-in-chief as "diabolical" in a stunning public takedown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Comedian Theo Von tore into the president over what he slammed as "baffling" military moves, a sharp reversal after the two appeared thick as thieves during the tycoon’s sit-down on his This Past Weekend podcast in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Theo Von Slams Donald Trump's War in Iran

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Theo Von
Source: This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von/YouTube

Von previously supported the president and his policy of no new wars.

Von went guest-free in a solo episode on April 21, where he questioned who Operation Epic Fury in Iran was "helping" other than Israel and the "industrial war complex."

"What American, what guy who's trying to take care of uh of his family, or a single mother who's a nurse who's going to work and has to get home and get to her kids' ball game and has to be both parents. What farmer is this helping? What regular person is this helping?" the Busboys star asked.

"I just don't know. I don't understand," Von added, completely miffed.

Article continues below advertisement

Theo Von Rips Donald Trump's 'Insane' Easter Sunday Threats Towards Iran

Photo of Theo Von
Source: This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von/YouTube

Von called Trump's Easter Sunday rant against Iran 'diabolical.'

Von also had harsh words for Donald, who threatened to blow up Iran's power plants and infrastructure in a Truth Social post on Easter Sunday.

The president demanded Iran open the Strait of Hormuz, the critical shipping lane to get oil out of the Middle East, threatening, "Open the f------ straight, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell."

"I mean, that's just on Easter. That's unbelievable. You know, when people are hoping for something new literally on the day when people are hoping and are believing with their hearts as much as they can and are celebrating something new, a rebirth, a resurrection, a possibility, to write that is diabolical. It's insane," Von fumed after reading the April 5 post aloud.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Turned on Donald Trump Over Iran War

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: Powerful JRE/YouTube

Podcasting king Joe Rogan has been highly critical of the Iran war.

When wrapping up his segment about what the president has been up to lately, Von huffed over the Iran war, "It’s f------ baffling. And it’s sick, and it feels like he’s just been compromised by Israel, by this dark government over there. And I don’t know. It’s f------ dark. It’s dark.”

The Regular People star is the latest member of the podcasting "Manosphere" who helped get the president elected to turn on Donald over his war in Iran.

Joe Rogan called out the Commander-in-Chief for breaking his promise about no new wars abroad, demanding to know, "What the f--- are we doing? Like, how is this still going on?" about the Iran conflict, which he called "terrifying."

"Most people that voted for Trump or wanted Trump to be in office, one of the things that was attractive was this: no more wars," the UFC commentator stated on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. "Now we’re in one of the craziest ones."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
brian kohberger, idaho 4, knife sheath

Bryan Kohberger Evidence Bombshell: Ka-Bar Knife Would Have Been Tossed From Court as Prosecution 'Faced Problems,' Crime Author Claims

megyn kelly, donald trump

Megyn Kelly Bashes 'Thin-Skinned' Trump and Declares 'There's No Loyalty' After Prez Branded Conservative Podcaster 'Stupid' in Shock Meltdown

Barron Trump Led His Father's 2024 Campaign Podcast Appearance Strategy

Photo of Donald Trump, Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was by his father's side at his January 2025 inauguration.

The prez credited Barron, 20, with pushing him to go on Von's podcast that he'd "never heard of" in the run-up to the 2025 election to appeal to younger male voters.

During a May 2025 speech, he revealed Barron told him, "Dad, you've got to do an interview with a guy named Theo Von," adding the comedian was "such a big guy. You got to do an interview."

"So he knew all the names. I didn’t know the names," Donald added about how his then-teenage son guided his campaign podcast appearances.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.