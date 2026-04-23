Bryan Kohberger Evidence Bombshell: Ka-Bar Knife Would Have Been Tossed From Court as Prosecution 'Faced Problems,' Crime Author Claims

As Radar reported, Kohberger killed Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 in November, 2022.

Police zeroed in on Kohberger after the Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the button snap of a knife sheath located in Mogen's bedroom near bloodied sheets.

But a new book reveals there are questions about how that crucial evidence was handled. According to Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders, investigative author Christopher Whitcomb, the evidence bag appears to have been filled in twice. Once on the bag itself, and later on a sticker attached to the front.

That could cause concerns over the items' "chain of custody."

"It is plausible for someone to argue that the chain of custody would have led to significant problems for the prosecution in presenting evidence of any kind of DNA," he told Fox News Digital. "And if that were to be excluded, then you have a white car and you have the cell tower pings."

"I would say, fundamentally, looking at this case fundamentally, that problem is the biggest problem the prosecution would have had."