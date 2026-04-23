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Home > True Crime > Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger Evidence Bombshell: Ka-Bar Knife Would Have Been Tossed From Court as Prosecution 'Faced Problems,' Crime Author Claims

brian kohberger, idaho 4, knife sheath
Source: mega, facebook, MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Defense attorneys planned to argue the knife Bryan Kohberger used to kill four students was inadmissible at trial.

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April 23 2026, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET

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Bryan Kohberger's defense team was set to argue that the knife used to butcher four University of Idaho co-eds should be thrown out as evidence had the case actually gone to trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead, the 31-year-old took a last-minute plea deal, confessing to the horrific crimes in exchange for four sentences of life in prison, sparing him the death penalty.

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Critical Mistakes by Police?

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Kohberger confessed to the murders and was sentenced to life in prison.
Source: mega

Kohberger confessed to the murders and was sentenced to life in prison.

As Radar reported, Kohberger killed Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 in November, 2022.

Police zeroed in on Kohberger after the Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the button snap of a knife sheath located in Mogen's bedroom near bloodied sheets.

But a new book reveals there are questions about how that crucial evidence was handled. According to Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders, investigative author Christopher Whitcomb, the evidence bag appears to have been filled in twice. Once on the bag itself, and later on a sticker attached to the front.

That could cause concerns over the items' "chain of custody."

"It is plausible for someone to argue that the chain of custody would have led to significant problems for the prosecution in presenting evidence of any kind of DNA," he told Fox News Digital. "And if that were to be excluded, then you have a white car and you have the cell tower pings."

"I would say, fundamentally, looking at this case fundamentally, that problem is the biggest problem the prosecution would have had."

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Unlinking the 'Chain of Custody'

photo from Idaho college house murders
Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

DNA on the knife sheath helped connect Kohberger to the crime.

Brent Turvey, a criminologist and forensic scientist hired by the defense, first noticed the issue while filing a report.

"The problem is, a chain of custody form is supposed to be something that is created live," Turvey told Fox. "So, if I take a bag of evidence and I retrieve it, I sign that I've retrieved it, put my signature on it, the date, you know, that kind of stuff."

He explained: "If this had gone to trial, this piece of evidence should have, by any competent jurist, been ruled inadmissible. In most cases, in most jurisdictions, it would be."

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Horrific Scene

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves
Source: Kaylee Goncalves/instagram

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were discovered dead together in a bedroom.

Earlier this year, autopsy documents gave a hint at the horror Kohberger inflicted during his murderous rampage.

Mogen and Goncalves were found in Mogen's bedroom. Mogen was stabbed at least 28 times, which, according to the report, included 13 stab incisions to the scalp, face, and neck; five stab wounds of the chest; and 10 wounds of the upper extremities.

Goncalves had at least 24 stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face, and neck; 11 stab and incised wounds of the chest; and three stab and incised wounds of the upper extremities.

Chapin was found in the bed, and Kernodle was on the floor inside her room. Chapin had one stab wound of the upper chest; four stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face, and neck; six incised wounds of the upper extremities; and six stab and incised wounds of the lower extremities.

Kernodle was reportedly the only one of the four awake during the attack and tried to fight back. Her body was left the most disfigured, with at least 67 stab wounds, including abrasions and contusions of the head, torso and extremities.

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photo from Idaho college house murders
Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Blood stains soaked on the floor show signs of the struggle between Xana Kernodle and Kohberger.

A month before the promising young adults were senselessly killed, Kohberger, who was a graduate student at nearby Washington State University studying criminal justice, purchased a set of knives.

Investigators traced the murder weapon back to Kohberger's purchase.

While investigators initially believed the suspect could have intentionally left the sheath at the crime scene, possibly to serve as a red herring, Kohberger later confessed to accidentally leaving the cover behind in a state of panic.

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