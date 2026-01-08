EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Ripped for 'Mistaking' OnlyFans Creators for World's Top Celebrities

Others warned the trend risks devaluing traditional artistic achievement.

Protima Daryanani, an immigration lawyer, blasted: "We have scenarios where people who should never have been approved are getting approved for O-1s. It's been watered down because people are just meeting the categories."

The debate intensified after the recent attention surrounding Piper Rockelle, a former child influencer who announced she was launching an OnlyFans account shortly after turning 18.

Rockelle, who is now 18 and built an audience of more than 12 million followers on YouTube and TikTok, featured in the 2025 Netflix documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which examined exploitation in the influencer economy.

Data from the US State Department shows O-1 visa approvals surged from 7,294 in 2021 to 19,102 in 2022, remaining high through 2024.

The increase comes as Trump's administration has tightened other visa routes, fueling claims cultural value is being redefined by algorithms rather than artistry.

A source said, "Trump is yet again proving what a joke he is. He is clearly mistaking p--- stars and influencers for celebrities, probably because they are popping up on his social media. On the one hand, he locks up immigrant families in cages and separates them, and on the other, he is giving out visas like candy to p--- stars on OnlyFans. Ridiculous."