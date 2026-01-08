EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Ripped for 'Mistaking' OnlyFans Creators for World's Top Celebrities
Jan. 8 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being accused of being clueless about the huge gap between A-list fame and being an adult film star after legal experts revealed U.S. work visas, once reserved for elite artists from across the globe, are now routinely being granted to influencers and X-rated OnlyFans creators.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversy centers on the O-1B visa, a permit for individuals deemed to have "extraordinary ability" in the arts, which immigration lawyers say has increasingly become dominated by social media personalities whose success is measured in clicks, followers, and revenue from their filthy online content rather than critical acclaim.
The shift has prompted fierce criticism the president's brutal immigration framework mistakes digital attention for genuine cultural significance, elevating online adult performers to the same category as internationally celebrated artists.
Immigration attorney Michael Wilde, who has previously represented major musicians, said the change has been stark.
He added since the COVID pandemic, there had been a sharp rise in applications from what he described as "scroll kings and queens," with influencers now forming a substantial share of those seeking O-1B approval.
Mr. Wilde also said measurable online success now makes it easier to argue extraordinary ability.
The O-1B visa, created under the Immigration Act of 1990, was originally intended for artists with distinguished reputations in film, television, or the arts.
Its origins are closely tied to the case of John Lennon, who in 1972 fought deportation after the Nixon administration targeted him.
Lennon's lawyers successfully argued the Beatles icon was an outstanding figure in the arts and should be allowed to remain in the U.S., a precedent that helped shape the category.
'You Don't Need to be a Rocket Scientist'
Elektra Yao, an immigration lawyer who regularly handles influencer cases, said: "A layperson is very easily impressed by a large number of followers. You don't need to be a rocket scientist."
She said follower counts and earnings offer simple, modern metrics that decision-makers can readily understand.
Ms. Yao added the total number of O-1 visas granted each year, including O-1B for the arts and O-1A for science, business, and athletics, had risen by more than 50 percent between 2014 and 2024.
Fiona McEntee, founding partner of the McEntee Law Group, said the ability to monetize attention was being seen as a skill.
She added, "If you think about how many people are on social media every day and how few people actually make a living from it, it is really a skill."
McEntee noted a paid brand deal or a high-profile online appearance could now function much like starring in renowned movies or performing in globally famous bands.
Trump Immigration Policy Mocked As 'Ridiculous'
Others warned the trend risks devaluing traditional artistic achievement.
Protima Daryanani, an immigration lawyer, blasted: "We have scenarios where people who should never have been approved are getting approved for O-1s. It's been watered down because people are just meeting the categories."
The debate intensified after the recent attention surrounding Piper Rockelle, a former child influencer who announced she was launching an OnlyFans account shortly after turning 18.
Rockelle, who is now 18 and built an audience of more than 12 million followers on YouTube and TikTok, featured in the 2025 Netflix documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which examined exploitation in the influencer economy.
Data from the US State Department shows O-1 visa approvals surged from 7,294 in 2021 to 19,102 in 2022, remaining high through 2024.
The increase comes as Trump's administration has tightened other visa routes, fueling claims cultural value is being redefined by algorithms rather than artistry.
A source said, "Trump is yet again proving what a joke he is. He is clearly mistaking p--- stars and influencers for celebrities, probably because they are popping up on his social media. On the one hand, he locks up immigrant families in cages and separates them, and on the other, he is giving out visas like candy to p--- stars on OnlyFans. Ridiculous."