Tragic Twist: Streamer 'Livestreams His Death' as Viewers Egg Him On in Shocking Cocaine and Whiskey Challenge

Ramos' dead body was discovered with his head on his mattress and one hand around his phone. Around him were alarming signs of what likely contributed to his final moments: an "almost empty bottle of whiskey, two cans of energy drink, and a pile of cocaine on a red tray."

Sources reveal viewers were encouraging him to keep going harder with comments such as: "Are you crashing yet, Sergio? You still haven't finished the bottle of whiskey?"

This ultimately ended in his tragic death at his family home in Vilanova i la Geltrú, near Barcelona, where paramedics were called to the scene. Once there, they discovered he had tragically passed away. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of last Wednesday.