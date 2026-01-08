Tragic Twist: Streamer 'Livestreams His Death' as Viewers Egg Him On in Shocking Cocaine and Whiskey Challenge
Jan. 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
In a harrowing tragedy, a man allegedly live-streamed his own death while attempting a dangerous challenge for a paying audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sergio Jimenez Ramos, 37, was found dead and on his knees in his bedroom, as fans continued to encourage him during the livestream.
What Led to Sergio Jimenez Ramos' Death?
Ramos' dead body was discovered with his head on his mattress and one hand around his phone. Around him were alarming signs of what likely contributed to his final moments: an "almost empty bottle of whiskey, two cans of energy drink, and a pile of cocaine on a red tray."
Sources reveal viewers were encouraging him to keep going harder with comments such as: "Are you crashing yet, Sergio? You still haven't finished the bottle of whiskey?"
This ultimately ended in his tragic death at his family home in Vilanova i la Geltrú, near Barcelona, where paramedics were called to the scene. Once there, they discovered he had tragically passed away. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of last Wednesday.
Sergio Jimenez Ramos Had Been Banned From Various Streaming Platforms
Investigators suspect Ramos died during an intimate video call, where donors had paid to witness his risky plight of consuming an entire bottle of whiskey and six grams of cocaine within a three-hour window.
Before this horrifying event, Ramos had been banned from multiple public streaming platforms, including Kick, DLive, and Pump, for violating drug use policies.
In October, he ended up going into the world of private livestreams alongside streamer Simón Pérez Golarons, who is infamous for pushing the envelope with over-the-top "cyber-begging" challenges.
Sergio Jimenez Ramos Allegedly 'Took Six Grams In Three Hours'
Golarons broke his silence on the path that led to Ramos' death, stating, "He came here, saw what was going on, and set up his own group."
When detailing the events of the heartbreaking night Ramos died, he revealed, "I was told he took six grams in three hours – and a two-gram line."
Golarons did not place any blame upon himself, though, as he insisted, "I told him several times that two grams was an overdose – it's medically established. I told him not to stream, to leave Telegram, that it was rubbish, and that he was going to end badly."
Golarons also boldly declared he is "not to blame."
Police Have Launched an Investigation Into Sergio Jimenez Ramos' Death
Ramos has a well-documented past of struggling with substance abuse and was receiving psychiatric treatment before his passing.
In the wake of his death, his family is calling for justice. Police have launched an investigation to track down donations made to his account in an attempt to identify those complicit in what went down.
Friends Jesś and Vicente Paños expressed their outrage over the ordeal, calling those who encouraged Ramos' deadly antics "scum who take advantage of others."
"They paid for the cocaine and whiskey to make him kill himself," they added.