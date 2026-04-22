Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return After Mom Nancy's Abduction 'Didn't Live Up to Its Hype' — As NBC 'Prepared for a Justin Bieber Pop Concert-Like Crowd'

"And then the ratings for Savannah's return, they were up. But they were not up like the show thought it would be."

"The Savannah moment didn't quite turn out to be what they wanted it to be, what they hoped, what they expected it to be. And I think that's because this story is really complicated," the Tinseltown vet said about the ongoing mystery around Nancy's February 1 abduction from her Tucson, Arizona home.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since, despite an extensive investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

Kelly revealed that the numbers for Savannah's return rose 6 percent in total viewership but just 2 percent in the Adults 25–54 demographic.

She pointed out that the ratings were "not at all what NBC was hoping for. They thought it would be this big bonanza."