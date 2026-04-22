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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return After Mom Nancy's Abduction 'Didn't Live Up to Its Hype' — As NBC 'Prepared for a Justin Bieber Pop Concert-Like Crowd'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return failed to draw large crowds or impressive ratings.

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April 22 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie's long-awaited return to the Today show, more than two months after her mom Nancy's shocking kidnapping, fell flat, failing to deliver the crowds and buzz NBC had banked on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The co-host slipped back into her seat on April 6, but despite the show ramping up security, there were no throngs of fans gathered outside Studio 1A to welcome her back.

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Massive Crowds Failed to Show Up For Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Return

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Photo of Megyn Kelly and Rob Shuter
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

NBC hired extra security for what they expected would be huge crowds outside Studio 1A, according to Rob Shuter.

"The show really thought this was going to be a massive moment. Everybody at NBC thought there were going to be hundreds of people, if not thousands of people, in the plaza," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter explained during an April 20 appearance on Megyn Kelly's eponymous SiriusXM show.

"They'd hired extra security. They thought this was going to be like a pop concert, with Justin Bieber in the plaza. A decent-sized crowd turned up, but it was not overwhelming," he noted.

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Savannah Guthrie's Ratings Return Was 'Not What NBC Was Hoping For'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie wore a hopeful yellow dress on her first day back on 'Today' after her mother's abduction.

"And then the ratings for Savannah's return, they were up. But they were not up like the show thought it would be."

"The Savannah moment didn't quite turn out to be what they wanted it to be, what they hoped, what they expected it to be. And I think that's because this story is really complicated," the Tinseltown vet said about the ongoing mystery around Nancy's February 1 abduction from her Tucson, Arizona home.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since, despite an extensive investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

Kelly revealed that the numbers for Savannah's return rose 6 percent in total viewership but just 2 percent in the Adults 25–54 demographic.

She pointed out that the ratings were "not at all what NBC was hoping for. They thought it would be this big bonanza."

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The Days of Morning Show Host Being 'Celebrities' Are Gone

Photo of Matt Lauer and Katie Couric
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer and Katie Couric pulled in more than two million more viewers than 'GMA' in their co-hosting heyday.

The pair discussed how the network morning show landscape has changed so much over the past few decades, especially since Today's heyday, when co-hosts Matt Lauer and Katie Couric ruled the ratings with more than five million viewers tuning in each day.

Kelly scoffed that "Savannah was never a big star. People have empathy for her, great empathy for her, but it didn't make her a big star, even now that they really want to watch her deliver the news."

"It's far, far, far from where it was when it was Katie and Matt and the morning show wars had genuine celebrities. They became celebrities because the shows were so popular. Those days are gone," the former Fox News host sneered.

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Source: TODAY/YouTube

Shuter noted it's a 'different era' where morning show stars aren't 'celebrities.'

Former publicist Shuter noted how in the aughts he had dinner with Lauer and Couric, "and it was really exciting when you walked into a restaurant with those two 20 years ago. The restaurant was buzzing. It was brilliant."

The It Started With a Whisper author said that in comparison, he's walked with Savannah and other morning show stars today, and "Nobody recognizes them. It's just a different era. And there's nothing wrong with that except when you don't acknowledge it."

Shuter had some advice for NBC, stating, "The Today show still operates as if it's 2000. They still think that they are the most important game in town. And that's no longer the case. So wake up, smell the coffee."

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