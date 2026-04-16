FedEx Killer Tanner Horner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Underage Girls and Admitting to Rape Fantasies Years Before Murdering Athena Strand, 7

One witness told the court that Horner raped her twice when she 16 and he was 22 years old.

Two women have accused FedEx Killer Tanner Horner of sexually assaulting them when they were underage – years before he admitted that he abducted and strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first incident allegedly occurred in 2013.

The alleged victim claimed Horner took her home and asked her to lie to his grandmother about how old she was before they went out back to a shed on the property to smoke marijuana and drink booze together.

"That night when I decided it was time to go to sleep, I laid down," she stated to the jury. "Tanner Horner started grabbing a hold of me, kissing me, and proceeded to have sex with me."

She alleged that she told Horner the following day that she did not want a sexual relationship with him.

However, when she fell asleep at his home after smoking and drinking with him a few months later, she allegedly awoke to him sexually assaulting her again.

The witness claimed that she "completely froze" and "shut down" because she didn't know what to do, so she just "let it happen."