FedEx Killer Tanner Horner's Stomach-Churning Remark When Asked If He Sexually Assaulted Athena Strand, 7, Before Murdering Her Revealed in Court

RadarOnline.com can reveal jurors heard chilling phone calls, emotional family exchanges, and graphic testimony as the sentencing phase continues in the high-profile case.

A series of disturbing jailhouse recordings and courtroom revelations has shed new light on convicted FedEx driver Tanner Horner, who abducted and killed 7-year-old Athena Strand in Texas in 2022 while delivering a Christmas present.

During a phone call, Horner's mother pressed him about whether anything inappropriate happened to the 7-year-old.

Horner then added, "Well, actually, with my medication, I barely even have a libido as it is."

"OK. I didn't think you did, I just know how you get," she said.

"Okay," she said, before asking, "Tanner, I just hope you didn't do nothing weird to that little girl." Horner denied it.

"Did she die on her own?" she asked, per Fox News 4.

Another jail call showed Horner being asked about remorse following the killing of Strand.

During the call, Horner broke down while speaking about his young son and the possibility of not being home for Christmas.

"I haven't been on my medication for the last few weeks, and I'm getting emotional," he added.

"Are you remorseful, Tanner?" she asked. "How can I not be?" he replied.

In another call played for jurors, Horner spoke with his grandmother, who asked him directly if he felt remorse.

In a later letter to Strand’s family, Horner attempted to explain his actions, citing autism and difficulty coping with changes in routine.

"I do not do well with changes or things that are unpredictable," he wrote.

"When I first started out as a driver at FedEx, I was given a singular route, and that route wouldn't change for a while," he said. "After a bit, my employer started making random changes to my route, adding stuff from other routes so they could make more money."

"I don't do well with change, I can have meltdowns when unexpected changes to my daily routine happens," he added.

"I got put on medication, and a week later I was back at work," he wrote. "I let my employers know I needed to keep a consistent routine and I wouldn't have any issues, and I was ignored."

"When I returned, they did the opposite of what was good for someone like me. They put me on a different route every day. In hindsight I think they were trying to get me to quit, which in retrospect was kind of scammy," he added.