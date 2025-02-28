Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals What Happened to Michael Jackson's 'Lost Boy' Who Sparked Child Abuse Allegations Against Megastar That Are Still Haunting His Legacy — And Ruining New Documentary on 'King of Pop'

michael jackson tracks discovered abandoned storage
Source: MEGA

Jacko was haunted by child abuse allegations.

Feb. 28 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

The legacy of Michael Jackson continues to be overshadowed by the Jordan Chandler scandal, potentially jeopardizing a major film project about the late pop icon.

More than 30 years after the allegations surfaced, a poorly timed attempt to portray Jackson's life in a high-budget biopic dramatizing the Chandler incident may lead to significant financial repercussions for the singer’s estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

michael jackson biopic battle estate whitewashing claims
Source: MEGA

A new film on Wacko is now in jeopardy due to the specter of Jordan Chandler.

In 1993, 13-year-old Chandler accused Jackson of sexual abuse. To avoid the claims going to trial, Jackson reportedly settled for over $20million. The film, Michael, which stars Jackson's nephew, Jaafar, in the lead role, has now been postponed for at least six months amid necessary rewrites and additional shooting.

The film producers have recently recognized the original settlement included a clause prohibiting the dramatization of the Chandler story, raising concerns about the project's viability.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the fate of Chandler after he received his payout.

radar reveals michael jackson lost boy sparked child abuse allegations still haunting his legacy ruining new documentary king of popworldmusicawards
Source: WORLD MUSIC AWARDS

Chandler and Wacko at the peak of the pop star's pomp.

He has remained largely silent during this new film controversy, consistent with his past behavior.

Now in his mid-40s, Chandler has lived as a near recluse since his allegations came to light, aiming to avoid public scrutiny and the paparazzi who have relentlessly pursued him.

Speculation about Chandler's whereabouts includes reports of residing in Germany or attempting to establish a songwriting career in New York while allegedly living under an assumed identity, details that remain unverified.

Chandler has not commented on Jackson for over three decades, having chosen not to testify against him during the 1990s or at the "trial of the century" in 2005, when Jackson faced multiple charges related to child abuse.

In 2019, amid the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which featured allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, Chandler again opted not to speak publicly on the matter.

michael jackson wade robson james safechuck blasted subpoenas prosecutors investigations photos trial mj companies
Source: MEGA

Wade Robson also claimed he was abused by Jackson – from the age of 7.

Chandler’s mother, June, testified in 2005, alleging that Jackson had repeatedly asked to sleep with her son.

She said Jackson had begged her to let him sleep with Chandler. "Why don’t you trust me? We’re a family," she alleged him saying. "Why won’t you allow him to be with me? Why won’t you let him sleep in my room?"

Eventually, June claimed, she relented after Jackson cried for 30 minutes; the following day he sent her a Cartier bracelet

michael jackson million biopic
Source: MEGA

It remains to be seen if the new Jacko film will see the light of day.

Chandler's life took a tumultuous turn after the allegations.

By 2006, he had filed a restraining order against his father, Evan, due to allegations of physical abuse.

Evan Chandler, who underwent drastic surgery to alter his appearance, tragically took his own life in November 2009, just weeks after Jackson's passing. His brother, Raymond Chandler, described the entire saga as a "curse."

In the wake of Evan Chandler's death, some of Jackson's fans reportedly expressed satisfaction on online forums, reflecting the bitter divisions that continue to surround this unresolved narrative.

One comment from the time said: "I hope Evan Chandler is rotting in hell where he belongs."

