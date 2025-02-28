EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals What Happened to Michael Jackson's 'Lost Boy' Who Sparked Child Abuse Allegations Against Megastar That Are Still Haunting His Legacy — And Ruining New Documentary on 'King of Pop'

He has remained largely silent during this new film controversy, consistent with his past behavior.

Now in his mid-40s, Chandler has lived as a near recluse since his allegations came to light, aiming to avoid public scrutiny and the paparazzi who have relentlessly pursued him.

Speculation about Chandler's whereabouts includes reports of residing in Germany or attempting to establish a songwriting career in New York while allegedly living under an assumed identity, details that remain unverified.

Chandler has not commented on Jackson for over three decades, having chosen not to testify against him during the 1990s or at the "trial of the century" in 2005, when Jackson faced multiple charges related to child abuse.

In 2019, amid the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which featured allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, Chandler again opted not to speak publicly on the matter.