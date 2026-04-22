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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Drags FBI for Late Probe Into 11 Missing or Dead Scientists — After Nancy Guthrie Case Got 'Wall-to-Wall' Coverage

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Guthrie
Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

MTG blasted the FBI over its delayed probe into missing scientists.

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April 22 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene fueled fresh speculation after pointing to a string of mysterious deaths and disappearances involving scientists tied to sensitive U.S. programs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The outspoken former lawmaker took to X to question why the cases haven't received the same level of media attention as other high-profile missing persons stories.

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Lack of Coverage for Anything Except Nancy Guthrie

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image of She compared it to the heavy coverage of Nancy Guthrie's case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

MTG compared it to the heavy coverage of Nancy Guthrie's case.

Greene wrote: "Remember when it was wall-to-wall coverage of missing Nancy Guthrie like the media could not talk about anything else?"

The case of Nancy, 84 — who has been missing from her Arizona home since February 1 — has dominated headlines, with intense, round-the-clock coverage as authorities and the public search for answers.

"There are 11 missing or dead or suicided scientists all linked to space or military programs, and the FBI just now opened a 'probe,'" she added.

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Source: @FmrRepMTG/X

Greene claimed scientists tied to U.S. programs have died or vanished.

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Scientists Dead or Missing Across the U.S.

image of The FBI is now investigating possible links between the incidents.
Source: mega

The FBI is now investigating possible links between the incidents.

According to CNN, at least 10 individuals connected to nuclear and aerospace research have died or vanished in recent years.

Among them: a nuclear physicist and MIT professor fatally shot outside his Massachusetts home, a retired Air Force general missing from New Mexico and an aerospace engineer who disappeared during a hike in Los Angeles.

The unsettling pattern has raised questions about whether the incidents could be linked, though authorities have not confirmed any connection.

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FBI Launches Probe as Concerns Grow

image of Officials said no confirmed connection between the cases has been found.
Source: mega

Officials said no confirmed connection between the cases has been found.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is "spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists," working alongside federal and local agencies.

FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators are digging into whether the cases involve "connections to classified access... or foreign actors."

He noted, "If there's any connections that lead to nefarious conduct or conspiracy, this FBI will make the appropriate arrest."

Meanwhile, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee has launched its own investigation, warning the reports "raise questions about a possible sinister connection."

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Trump Weighs In as White House Reviews Cases

image of Donald Trump said he hopes the cases are 'random.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he hopes the cases are 'random.'

Donald Trump additionally addressed the growing concerns, saying he is hopeful the cases are not related.

"I hope it is random, but we are going to know in the next week and a half," Trump said at the time.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also emphasized, "The White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist."

Leavitt added that the effort comes amid "recent and legitimate questions" about the cases, insisting investigators will leave "no stone unturned" as they dig deeper.

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