Greene wrote: "Remember when it was wall-to-wall coverage of missing Nancy Guthrie like the media could not talk about anything else?"

The case of Nancy, 84 — who has been missing from her Arizona home since February 1 — has dominated headlines, with intense, round-the-clock coverage as authorities and the public search for answers.

"There are 11 missing or dead or suicided scientists all linked to space or military programs, and the FBI just now opened a 'probe,'" she added.