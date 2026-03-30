EXCLUSIVE: Warren's Wild Ways — Inside Beatty's Reclusive Life, Dating History and That One Steamy Night With Barbra Streisand... As Hollywood Icon Celebrates 89th Birthday

Over the years, the Bonnie and Clyde actor has been linked to a number of Hollywood beauties, from Joan Collins and Madonna to Diane Keaton and Natalie Wood.

"What happens is fame gives you access so you’re lucky enough to be exposed to these very admirable women," Beatty explained to People back in 2016. "But these well-known women who were not just physically beautiful, but great people and talented and intelligent people."

Peter Biskind, who penned the 2010 book Star: How Warren Beatty Seduced America, even claimed the award-winning actor had been with a whopping 12,775 women over a 40-year period.

However, Beatty later playfully smacked down the number.

"Think about it, sleeping with 12,775 people," he told Esquire in 2016. "That would mean not just that there were multiple people a day, but that there was no repetition."