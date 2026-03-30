EXCLUSIVE: Warren's Wild Ways — Inside Beatty's Reclusive Life, Dating History and That One Steamy Night With Barbra Streisand... As Hollywood Icon Celebrates 89th Birthday
March 30 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Hollywood legend Warren Beatty turned 89 years old on March 30.
While he's become reclusive in his older years, throughout his decades-long acting career, he earned a reputation as a Hollywood playboy before finally settling down with his wife, Annette Bening, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Warren Beatty Rumored to Have Dated Over 12,000 Women
Over the years, the Bonnie and Clyde actor has been linked to a number of Hollywood beauties, from Joan Collins and Madonna to Diane Keaton and Natalie Wood.
"What happens is fame gives you access so you’re lucky enough to be exposed to these very admirable women," Beatty explained to People back in 2016. "But these well-known women who were not just physically beautiful, but great people and talented and intelligent people."
Peter Biskind, who penned the 2010 book Star: How Warren Beatty Seduced America, even claimed the award-winning actor had been with a whopping 12,775 women over a 40-year period.
However, Beatty later playfully smacked down the number.
"Think about it, sleeping with 12,775 people," he told Esquire in 2016. "That would mean not just that there were multiple people a day, but that there was no repetition."
Barbra Streisand Can't Remember If She Slept With Warren Beatty
Barbra Streisand wrote about her relationship with Beatty – who she met when she was 15 or 16 years old and he was 21 – in her 2023 memoir My Name Is Barbra.
While she confessed to sharing a bed with him in the past, she claimed she couldn't recall if they ever actually had sex, admitting: "I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once."
During a June 2025 interview with The New Yorker, Streisand doubled down on her insistence that she really didn't know for sure.
"I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can’t remember if we actually had penetration," she said. "I swear to God, I can’t. There are certain things I block out."
The next month, an insider told Radar that Beatty's wife "doesn't feel threatened" by her comments, but Streisand's husband, James Brolin, "probably isn't exactly thrilled" by the confession.
Warren Beatty Packs Up Playboy Ways for Annette Benning
But everything changed for Beatty when he met Bening during casting for his '90s mafia drama Bugsy. The Dick Tracy star was in his mid 50s and the American Beauty actress was in her early 30s.
"It took about 10 minutes [to fall in love with her]. Maybe five," he said, per the New York Post. "I was so elated to meet her."
However, at the same time, Beatty reflected on mourning the "passing" of his old "way of life."
"When I was in my 20s and 30s, there were certain things that were irresistible," he continued. "And then into my 40s and into my 50s, being adolescent never got boring. That fortunately came to a conclusion, not a moment too soon."
The pair tied the knot in 1992 and later welcomed four children – Stephen, Benjamin, Isabel and Ella.
In the last decade, Beatty has rarely been seen outside of his home and he hasn't acted since he coincidentally played the role of rich recluse Howard Hughes in his 2016 flick Rules Don't Apply.
As for Bening, 67, she's "not ready to stop working," according to a source, but she "still puts Warren first."
"She may be home more than she likes to be these days, but that's her sacrifice," the source shared. "Her marriage and family are everything to her."