EXCLUSIVE: Warren Beatty’s ‘Sad Decline’ Sparks Fears as Hollywood Legend Becomes a Reclusive Hermit — ‘He Hates Socializing and Refuses to Leave His Mansion’

The couple, who met on the set of Bugsy in 1991 and have four kids together, are now like "ships in the night."

"Warren has slowed down and Annette hasn't, and it's a little scary to contemplate," the source said.

"He'd rather stay home and do his own thing or hang out with their kids" – even though the Hollywood elite would love to see him and pay tribute to him for his incredible contributions to the movie industry, the insider said.

"But the guy hates socializing. Despite his famous ego, he's tired of getting his butt kissed."

Bening, on the other hand, is busy with a full slate of movie projects and is also active in a number of charities.

"And she still goes and gets coffee with all the women who were in her friend group 25 years ago," while Beatty mopes around at home, the source said.