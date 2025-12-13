EXCLUSIVE: Warren Beatty’s ‘Sad Decline’ Sparks Fears as Hollywood Legend Becomes a Reclusive Hermit — ‘He Hates Socializing and Refuses to Leave His Mansion’

Your tip
Exclusive

Source: MEGA

Dec. 13 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Reclusive Warren Beatty has become a hermit, locking himself away in his lavish mansion in the Hollywood Hills, and it's got pals more worried than ever about his sad decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The once legendary lothario, 88, lives a solitary existence while his wife, Annette Bening, who's two decades younger at 67, is constantly on the go, pursuing a busy career and active social life, the insider said.

Couple Drifting Into Separate Lives

Source: MEGA

The couple, who met on the set of Bugsy in 1991 and have four kids together, are now like "ships in the night."

"Warren has slowed down and Annette hasn't, and it's a little scary to contemplate," the source said.

"He'd rather stay home and do his own thing or hang out with their kids" – even though the Hollywood elite would love to see him and pay tribute to him for his incredible contributions to the movie industry, the insider said.

"But the guy hates socializing. Despite his famous ego, he's tired of getting his butt kissed."

Bening, on the other hand, is busy with a full slate of movie projects and is also active in a number of charities.

"And she still goes and gets coffee with all the women who were in her friend group 25 years ago," while Beatty mopes around at home, the source said.

Recluse Role Mirrors Real Life

Source: MEGA

Ironically, his last movie role was playing notorious recluse Howard Hughes in 2016's Rules Don't Apply.

The insider said: "Warren celebrated his birthday at home with Isabel and Ben.

"Everyone wishes Warren and Annette would make another classic film together, where they play a couple, because there was always a spark between them onscreen."

But Beatty's shown no interest in reviving his glittering career.

warren beattys sad decline hermit fuels fears reclusive life
Source: MEGA

George Clooney will appear with Bening in the film adaptation of Amy Bloom's memoir 'In Love.'

But Bening just signed up for a money-spinning role – in the film adaptation of Amy Bloom's best-selling memoir In Love – with another leading man, George Clooney, that will start shooting next year, meaning more time away from her shut-in spouse.

The source said: "But Warren isn't trying to win an Oscar the way Annette has been for the last three decades.

"She's going to keep at it until she gets one – even if she has to leave her husband at home to do it."

