Warren Beatty
Exclusive

'Hermit' Warren Beatty Refusing to Come Out of His Mansion After Nearly 10-year Retirement — as Sister Shirley Begs Him to Leave His House

Source: MEGA

Warren Beatty has been staying secluded in his mansion after nearly ten years retired, as sister Shirley MacLaine urges him to leave.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Warren Beatty is living like a recluse in his Hollywood Hills mansion – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his big sis, Shirley MacLaine, is determined to snap him out of his funk.

At 91, the famously feisty redhead is still a firecracker compared to her 88-year-old brother, and the two remain extremely close.

Shirley Steps In

Source: MEGA

Shirley MacLaine is 'trying to coax her reclusive brother Warren Beatty out of his Hollywood Hills mansion.'

But as readers know, Beatty rarely goes out and hasn't acted in nearly a decade – when he ironically played notorious recluse Howard Hughes in the 2016 flick Rules Don't Apply.

Now Oscar winner MacLaine – who was spotted by RadarOnline.com running errands on November 4 looking full of energy – is stepping in to take action.

An insider revealed: "Shirley's worried sick about Warren. She hates that he's hidden away in the house day in and day out.

"It's in such a sharp contrast to her. She's three years older, and she's out and about all the time.

"She's living in California after a long spell in New Mexico, and she drops into all the posh places in Malibu, usually for lunch."

Shirley's Hopes For Her Brother

Source: MEGA

Beatty has stayed largely out of the spotlight since playing Howard Hughes in 2016's 'Rules Don't Apply.'

The insider added: "She has a caregiver with her, but she makes it a point to go out because she believes it's crucial to continue to enjoy life.

"She doesn't let any health issues or her insecurities hold her back. She just wishes Warren could do the same."

After his breakout role in 1961's Splendor in the Grass, Beattu went on to an award-winning career as a writer, director, producer and actor with the hits Shampoo, Heaven Can Wait and Bonnie and Clyde to his credit.

Hoping For A Lunch Outing

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Annette Bening attended daughter Ella Beatty's March 2024 Broadway debut without Warren present.

But he was nowhere to be seen when his actress wife of 33 years, Annette Bening, 67, caught their daughter Ella Beatty's Broadway debut in March 2024.

"Lately Shirley's been saying she's going to barge in on Warren and insist on him coming to lunch with her, but she'd never follow through," added the insider.

"Warren does what he wants, and always has, end of story. All Shirley can do is hope that one of these days he'll take her up on her lunch invitation. That would mean the world to her."

