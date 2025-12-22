EXCLUSIVE: 'Hermit' Warren Beatty Refusing to Come Out of His Mansion After Nearly 10-year Retirement — as Sister Shirley Begs Him to Leave His House

But as readers know, Beatty rarely goes out and hasn't acted in nearly a decade – when he ironically played notorious recluse Howard Hughes in the 2016 flick Rules Don't Apply.

Now Oscar winner MacLaine – who was spotted by RadarOnline.com running errands on November 4 looking full of energy – is stepping in to take action.

An insider revealed: "Shirley's worried sick about Warren. She hates that he's hidden away in the house day in and day out.

"It's in such a sharp contrast to her. She's three years older, and she's out and about all the time.

"She's living in California after a long spell in New Mexico, and she drops into all the posh places in Malibu, usually for lunch."