EXCLUSIVE: Annette Bening 'Torn' Between Career Dreams and Ailing Warren Beatty — Leaving the Actress Forced to Make 'Sacrifices' for Aging Husband, 88

Recently, it was reported his big sis, Shirley MacLaine, is determined to snap him out of his funk and get him to leave his mansion.

An insider revealed: "Shirley's worried sick about Warren. She hates that he's hidden away in the house day in and day out.

"It's in such a sharp contrast to her. She's three years older, and she's out and about all the time."

The insider added: "She has a caregiver with her, but she makes it a point to go out because she believes it's crucial to continue to enjoy life.

"She doesn't let any health issues or her insecurities hold her back. She just wishes Warren could do the same."