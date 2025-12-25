Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Annette Bening
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Annette Bening 'Torn' Between Career Dreams and Ailing Warren Beatty — Leaving the Actress Forced to Make 'Sacrifices' for Aging Husband, 88

Annette Bening has been feeling torn between career dreams and caring for ailing husband, Warren Beatty, at 88.
Source: MEGA

Annette Bening has been feeling torn between career dreams and caring for ailing husband, Warren Beatty, at 88.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Annette Bening is a woman torn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The five-time Oscar-nominated actress is not ready to end her pursuit of a golden statuette, but her husband of 33 years, Warren Beatty, is tired of Tinseltown.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A Hollywood Power Couple

Article continues below advertisement
Annette Bening is still reportedly pursuing an Oscar.
Source: MEGA

Annette Bening is still reportedly pursuing an Oscar.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair met on the set of Bugsy in 1991 and tied the knot the following year, forming a true Hollywood power couple.

But while Beatty, 88, has seemingly run out of gas, Bening, 67, is like the Energizer bunny.

Article continues below advertisement

Putting Warren First

Article continues below advertisement
Warren Beatty is 'tired of Tinseltown.'
Source: MEGA

Warren Beatty is 'tired of Tinseltown.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of John and JonBenét Ramsey

EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Evidence Bombshell — Murdered Toddler's Father John Blasts Cops for Being 'Guarded' as New Clues Emerge in Cold Case

Photo of Prince Harry and William

EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Reason Prince William 'Despises' Brother Harry — And It's All About Cash

Article continues below advertisement

"She's not ready to stop working – not by a long shot – but she still puts Warren first," said a source.

"She may be home more than she likes to be these days, but that's her sacrifice. Her marriage and family are everything to her."

Recently, it was reported his big sis, Shirley MacLaine, is determined to snap him out of his funk and get him to leave his mansion.

An insider revealed: "Shirley's worried sick about Warren. She hates that he's hidden away in the house day in and day out.

"It's in such a sharp contrast to her. She's three years older, and she's out and about all the time."

The insider added: "She has a caregiver with her, but she makes it a point to go out because she believes it's crucial to continue to enjoy life.

"She doesn't let any health issues or her insecurities hold her back. She just wishes Warren could do the same."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.