EXCLUSIVE: Annette Bening 'Torn' Between Career Dreams and Ailing Warren Beatty — Leaving the Actress Forced to Make 'Sacrifices' for Aging Husband, 88
Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Annette Bening is a woman torn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The five-time Oscar-nominated actress is not ready to end her pursuit of a golden statuette, but her husband of 33 years, Warren Beatty, is tired of Tinseltown.
A Hollywood Power Couple
The pair met on the set of Bugsy in 1991 and tied the knot the following year, forming a true Hollywood power couple.
But while Beatty, 88, has seemingly run out of gas, Bening, 67, is like the Energizer bunny.
Putting Warren First
"She's not ready to stop working – not by a long shot – but she still puts Warren first," said a source.
"She may be home more than she likes to be these days, but that's her sacrifice. Her marriage and family are everything to her."
Recently, it was reported his big sis, Shirley MacLaine, is determined to snap him out of his funk and get him to leave his mansion.
An insider revealed: "Shirley's worried sick about Warren. She hates that he's hidden away in the house day in and day out.
"It's in such a sharp contrast to her. She's three years older, and she's out and about all the time."
The insider added: "She has a caregiver with her, but she makes it a point to go out because she believes it's crucial to continue to enjoy life.
"She doesn't let any health issues or her insecurities hold her back. She just wishes Warren could do the same."