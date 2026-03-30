'Something is Off': Angelina Jolie Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Outing in China — As Fans Speculate if Actress 'Secretly Went Under the Knife'

"That looks nothing like her," one user groused in the comments showing Jolie at Ford's event.

"The most striking part is not aging. It’s the loss of expression. When faces stop looking human and start looking manufactured, something clearly went too far," a second person observed.

"Yeah, that’s definitely not the Angelina we know. Something feels very strange about this whole thing," a third griped.

"What did she do to herself? She now looks like that scary woman (who) was trying to look like her," a fourth claimed, seemingly referring to Iranian influencer Sahar Tabar, who underwent dozens of plastic surgeries in an attempt to look just like the star.

However, a fifth person told everyone to calm down, pointing out, "That's her, she's aging though, you can't expect her to look like she did in 2005."