'Something is Off': Angelina Jolie Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Outing in China — As Fans Speculate if Actress 'Secretly Went Under the Knife'
March 30 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie has one of Hollywood's most famous faces, but some fans claimed something was "off" about her looks during a recent appearance in China, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Tomb Raider star, 50, attended a Tom Ford beauty event in Shanghai, and a red-carpet video had fans wondering whether she had recently undergone plastic surgery.
Minimalist Look While in China
Jolie donned an off-white belted wrap dress and a bright red lip on her plump pout, with minimal other makeup, for the Shanghai Fashion Week event. She's still wearing her hair in a washed-out ash-blonde color, and her long locks frame her face.
The Oscar winner became the first celebrity brand ambassador for the high-end fashion designer's beauty line, and jetted halfway around the world to represent Ford's Runway Lip Color collection.
Perhaps Jolie was feeling exhausted, as fans took to X to voice their concerns about how she looked.
The actress has generally shot down speculation about plastic surgery, noting in a 2010 interview: "I haven't had anything done, and I don't think I will."
'That Looks Nothing Like Her'
"That looks nothing like her," one user groused in the comments showing Jolie at Ford's event.
"The most striking part is not aging. It’s the loss of expression. When faces stop looking human and start looking manufactured, something clearly went too far," a second person observed.
"Yeah, that’s definitely not the Angelina we know. Something feels very strange about this whole thing," a third griped.
"What did she do to herself? She now looks like that scary woman (who) was trying to look like her," a fourth claimed, seemingly referring to Iranian influencer Sahar Tabar, who underwent dozens of plastic surgeries in an attempt to look just like the star.
However, a fifth person told everyone to calm down, pointing out, "That's her, she's aging though, you can't expect her to look like she did in 2005."
Angelina Jolie Is 'Not Taking Care of Herself'
A source previously told RadarOnline.com exclusively in February that the never-ending legal war with ex Brad Pitt, as well as being on the verge of becoming an empty nester, has taken a toll on Jolie.
"Angie is exhausted and clearly not taking care of herself. The stress never stops, and it's catching up with her in a very visible way," the insider said.
"Angie's been trying to eat more, but when she's really stressed out, her appetite is nonexistent," the source continued. "She's still under 100 pounds."
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar 'Praying' for Son Joseph's Alleged Victim and Focused On 'Loving Their Family' — After Ex-Reality Star's Arrest on Child Molestation Charges
Angelina Jolie Looking Forward to Moving 'Overseas'
Even though the warring duo finalized their eight-year divorce battle in December 2024, they're still feuding legally over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.
Pitt sued her for $35million after Jolie sold her stake to a third-party investor in 2021, without the actor's consent.
Between the endless legal bills and a slowdown in movie production, the Maleficent star's finances are becoming rocky.
"The legal bills are enormous. Angie's not without work, but the debts are piling up, and that kind of stress is incredibly hard on the body," warned the spy.
Jolie and Pitt's two youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 in July, and she's already trying to sell her $25million, 10-bedroom estate in LA's Los Feliz area to downsize and move abroad.
The move is something she's been looking forward to for years.
“Once all the children turn 18, I want to live overseas. For now, we have to base ourselves where their father has decided to live," Jolie moaned in a 2019 interview.