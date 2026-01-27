Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's 'Private Struggles' Revealed as Actress Considers Leaving America Amid Brad Pitt Legal Fight and 'Financial Concerns'

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is hoping to move abroad where she can get more bang for her buck.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Angelina Jolie is reportedly continuing to struggle financially, as she finally parted ways with her longtime New York City apartment that she owned for nearly three decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As legal bills from her never-ending war with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery continue to pile up, the 50-year-old actress is now down to just one U.S. residence, and she's putting that home on the market as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Paring Down Her Properties

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Angelina Jolie LA house.
Source: MEGA

Jolie purchased the famed Cecil B DeMille estate in June 2017.

Jolie quietly sold her apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side in July 2025, although the sale was just recently revealed.

She had owned the unit since 1997, and although a sale price wasn't recorded, it was estimated at just under $2million.

It comes amid Jolie's preparation to unload her massive $25million mansion in Los Angeles' Los Feliz area, in anticipation of a long-anticipated move overseas. She's reportedly shown the renovated property to pre-qualified prospective buyers.

The Wanted star purchased the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom historic Cecil B DeMille estate in June 2017, where she raised her six children amid her divorce from Pitt, 62, a legal battle that began the year prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Headed for an Empty Nest

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

The actress has been duking it out with her ex, Brad Pitt, in court.

The former couple's twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 in July, leaving no minor children between Jolie and Pitt.

The actress was unable to move out of the Los Angeles area until all of their kids were adults due to custody agreements between the exes, as Pitt still considers the city his primary residence.

“Once all the children turn 18, I want to live overseas. For now, we have to base ourselves where their father has decided to live," Jolie complained in a 2019 interview.

The Southern California native “never wanted to live in L.A. full time," but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad," an insider claimed about how she "is ready for a life that isn't centered" around Hollywood.

The source said the Maria actress is "eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

Article continues below advertisement

Jolie Has Been Suffering 'Hits' to Her 'Wallet'

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie has been 'struggling' to keep up her LA lifestyle financially.

Jolie could use the money if she's able to turn a profit on her Los Angeles mansion, as legal bills have taken a toll on the star's finances.

She's "struggling to keep her lifestyle in Los Angeles," a Tinseltown spy told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack on January 7.

"She turned down roles to focus on her family, which is admirable, but it hits the wallet," a casting agent spilled. "That’s part of why she’s looking abroad – where her money actually stretches."

A source close to the A-lister pointed to the battle over Chateau Miraval as a constant money drain. Jolie sold her stake in the working winemaking estate to a third party in 2021, something Pitt claimed was without his consent.

"She’s not broke, but she’s not exactly swimming in cash either," a pal told Shuter. "The legal battle with Brad over Miraval has drained her accounts faster than anyone imagined."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Gus Kenworthy and miley Cyrus

Gay Olympic Skier Reveals He Was Secretly Dating a Man During his Viral 'Romance' with Miley Cyrus

picture of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Confessed to 'Forcing Himself on Women' During 'Disturbing' Conversation Heard By Blake Lively's Driver

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie is looking to move somewhere more affordable overseas.

As for where Jolie might end up, she's always had a fondness for Cambodia, where she adopted her first child, son Maddox, while filming 2001's Tomb Raider. She owns a 148,000-acre rural property in the jungle.

"Cambodia is still close to her heart – Maddox, Tomb Raider, citizenship – it checks all the boxes," a Jolie pal blabbed. "Italy and France are options, too. She loves Europe, and it’s easier to maintain her lifestyle there without draining her bank account."

The friend added, "She’s smart, savvy, and yes — worried about her money. If she can live somewhere beautiful, safe, and make her fortune last? She will."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.