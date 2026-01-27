Angelina Jolie's 'Private Struggles' Revealed as Actress Considers Leaving America Amid Brad Pitt Legal Fight and 'Financial Concerns'

The former couple's twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 in July, leaving no minor children between Jolie and Pitt.

The actress was unable to move out of the Los Angeles area until all of their kids were adults due to custody agreements between the exes, as Pitt still considers the city his primary residence.

“Once all the children turn 18, I want to live overseas. For now, we have to base ourselves where their father has decided to live," Jolie complained in a 2019 interview.

The Southern California native “never wanted to live in L.A. full time," but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad," an insider claimed about how she "is ready for a life that isn't centered" around Hollywood.

The source said the Maria actress is "eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."