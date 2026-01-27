Angelina Jolie's 'Private Struggles' Revealed as Actress Considers Leaving America Amid Brad Pitt Legal Fight and 'Financial Concerns'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie is reportedly continuing to struggle financially, as she finally parted ways with her longtime New York City apartment that she owned for nearly three decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As legal bills from her never-ending war with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery continue to pile up, the 50-year-old actress is now down to just one U.S. residence, and she's putting that home on the market as well.
Paring Down Her Properties
Jolie quietly sold her apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side in July 2025, although the sale was just recently revealed.
She had owned the unit since 1997, and although a sale price wasn't recorded, it was estimated at just under $2million.
It comes amid Jolie's preparation to unload her massive $25million mansion in Los Angeles' Los Feliz area, in anticipation of a long-anticipated move overseas. She's reportedly shown the renovated property to pre-qualified prospective buyers.
The Wanted star purchased the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom historic Cecil B DeMille estate in June 2017, where she raised her six children amid her divorce from Pitt, 62, a legal battle that began the year prior.
Headed for an Empty Nest
The former couple's twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 in July, leaving no minor children between Jolie and Pitt.
The actress was unable to move out of the Los Angeles area until all of their kids were adults due to custody agreements between the exes, as Pitt still considers the city his primary residence.
“Once all the children turn 18, I want to live overseas. For now, we have to base ourselves where their father has decided to live," Jolie complained in a 2019 interview.
The Southern California native “never wanted to live in L.A. full time," but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad," an insider claimed about how she "is ready for a life that isn't centered" around Hollywood.
The source said the Maria actress is "eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."
Jolie Has Been Suffering 'Hits' to Her 'Wallet'
Jolie could use the money if she's able to turn a profit on her Los Angeles mansion, as legal bills have taken a toll on the star's finances.
She's "struggling to keep her lifestyle in Los Angeles," a Tinseltown spy told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack on January 7.
"She turned down roles to focus on her family, which is admirable, but it hits the wallet," a casting agent spilled. "That’s part of why she’s looking abroad – where her money actually stretches."
A source close to the A-lister pointed to the battle over Chateau Miraval as a constant money drain. Jolie sold her stake in the working winemaking estate to a third party in 2021, something Pitt claimed was without his consent.
"She’s not broke, but she’s not exactly swimming in cash either," a pal told Shuter. "The legal battle with Brad over Miraval has drained her accounts faster than anyone imagined."
As for where Jolie might end up, she's always had a fondness for Cambodia, where she adopted her first child, son Maddox, while filming 2001's Tomb Raider. She owns a 148,000-acre rural property in the jungle.
"Cambodia is still close to her heart – Maddox, Tomb Raider, citizenship – it checks all the boxes," a Jolie pal blabbed. "Italy and France are options, too. She loves Europe, and it’s easier to maintain her lifestyle there without draining her bank account."
The friend added, "She’s smart, savvy, and yes — worried about her money. If she can live somewhere beautiful, safe, and make her fortune last? She will."