Botched Teen Gets 50 Plastic Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie!

Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, so beautiful in fact that a 19-year-old woman underwent 50 surgeries just to try and resemble her! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the troubling photos.

An Angelina Jolie super-fan is trying very hard to look like her, but as is clear in recent snaps, she may have taken her infatuation about 50 steps too far.

As Radar has learned, the mystery teen underwent various surgeries in order to make herself look more like the 42-year-old Maleficent star.

Now, after about 50 invasive procedures, her face looks entirely distorted!

On her Instagram, the botched woman recreated one of Jolie’s most iconic looks, twisting her face to look like the Hollywood star’s.

She also shared a series of bizarre images of her in dark Halloween-like makeup.

While some social media fans endorse her looks, others think she needs serious help!