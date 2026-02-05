Angelina Jolie's Enormous 'Stress' Taking a Toll on Skeletal Star — As Epic Brad Pitt Winery Battle Intensifies
Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Frazzled Angelina Jolie's gaunt look during a recent humanitarian visit has insiders fearing she's at the breaking point, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the 50-year-old actress' endless war with ex Brad Pitt, along with the looming empty nest, has ground her down.
Stress Takes Toll on Angie
"Angie is exhausted and clearly not taking care of herself. The stress never stops, and it's catching up with her in a very visible way," said a source.
Back in June, sources and experts agreed the 5-foot-7 Oscar winner appeared to weigh under 100 pounds.
According to our source, she's still underweight, despite her six kids, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, pushing her to pack on pounds.
"Angie's been trying to eat more, but when she's really stressed out, her appetite is nonexistent," said a source. "She's still under 100 pounds."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie's ongoing legal battles with Pitt, 62, continue to drain her emotionally and financially.
Winery Battle Drains Angie
Despite their divorce being finalized in December 2024, they're still trading punches over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, with Pitt suing her for $35 million.
"The legal bills are enormous. Angie's not without work, but the debts are piling up and that kind of stress is incredibly hard on the body," warned an insider.
The Maria star's health has long been an issue.
She's undergone a double mastectomy, had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed, and spoken openly about suffering from Bell's palsy.
Brad’s Legal War Worsens Health
Insiders believe that Pitt's relentless legal maneuverings have worsened her fragile condition.
"The sheer scale of stress she's enduring is not good for someone with her health history," noted a source.
Adding to her anguish, her kids, who once formed her entire support system, are all becoming increasingly caught up in their own lives.
Angie 'Needs A Break'
As a way to cope, sources said the former UN ambassador is traveling to conflict zones, visiting the Rafah crossing near Gaza on Jan. 2, where her haggard look shocked observers.
"It's obvious she needs a break," added the insider. "But knowing Angie, people worry that she won't slow down until her body forces her to."