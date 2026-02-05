Angelina Jolie's Enormous 'Stress' Taking a Toll on Skeletal Star — As Epic Brad Pitt Winery Battle Intensifies

"Angie is exhausted and clearly not taking care of herself. The stress never stops, and it's catching up with her in a very visible way," said a source.

Back in June, sources and experts agreed the 5-foot-7 Oscar winner appeared to weigh under 100 pounds.

According to our source, she's still underweight, despite her six kids, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, pushing her to pack on pounds.

"Angie's been trying to eat more, but when she's really stressed out, her appetite is nonexistent," said a source. "She's still under 100 pounds."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie's ongoing legal battles with Pitt, 62, continue to drain her emotionally and financially.