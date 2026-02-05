Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

Angelina Jolie's Enormous 'Stress' Taking a Toll on Skeletal Star — As Epic Brad Pitt Winery Battle Intensifies

Frazzled Angelina Jolie has allegedly failed a stress test as her ongoing Brad Pitt battle took a visible toll.
Source: MEGA

Frazzled Angelina Jolie has allegedly failed a stress test as her ongoing Brad Pitt battle took a visible toll.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Frazzled Angelina Jolie's gaunt look during a recent humanitarian visit has insiders fearing she's at the breaking point, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Sources said the 50-year-old actress' endless war with ex Brad Pitt, along with the looming empty nest, has ground her down.

Article continues below advertisement

Stress Takes Toll on Angie

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt's ongoing legal fight is reportedly a major factor draining Angelina Jolie emotionally and financially.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's ongoing legal fight is reportedly a major factor draining Angelina Jolie emotionally and financially.

Article continues below advertisement

"Angie is exhausted and clearly not taking care of herself. The stress never stops, and it's catching up with her in a very visible way," said a source.

Back in June, sources and experts agreed the 5-foot-7 Oscar winner appeared to weigh under 100 pounds.

According to our source, she's still underweight, despite her six kids, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, pushing her to pack on pounds.

"Angie's been trying to eat more, but when she's really stressed out, her appetite is nonexistent," said a source. "She's still under 100 pounds."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie's ongoing legal battles with Pitt, 62, continue to drain her emotionally and financially.

Article continues below advertisement

Winery Battle Drains Angie

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said the Chateau Miraval dispute continues to fuel stress despite Pitt and Jolie's divorce being finalized in December 2024.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the Chateau Miraval dispute continues to fuel stress despite Pitt and Jolie's divorce being finalized in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their divorce being finalized in December 2024, they're still trading punches over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, with Pitt suing her for $35 million.

"The legal bills are enormous. Angie's not without work, but the debts are piling up and that kind of stress is incredibly hard on the body," warned an insider.

The Maria star's health has long been an issue.

She's undergone a double mastectomy, had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed, and spoken openly about suffering from Bell's palsy.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad’s Legal War Worsens Health

Article continues below advertisement
Sources noted Jolie's appearance during a visit to the Rafah crossing near Gaza raised concerns about her health.
Source: MEGA

Sources noted Jolie's appearance during a visit to the Rafah crossing near Gaza raised concerns about her health.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders believe that Pitt's relentless legal maneuverings have worsened her fragile condition.

"The sheer scale of stress she's enduring is not good for someone with her health history," noted a source.

Adding to her anguish, her kids, who once formed her entire support system, are all becoming increasingly caught up in their own lives.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
'Canceled' Ashton Kutcher has been facing a career fallout following the Danny Masterson scandal.

EXCLUSIVE: Dude! Where's My Career? 'Canceled' Ashton Kutcher Left Wondering Where It All Went Wrong After Danny Masterson Scandal

nicole kidmans custody win paves return australia

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is Taking the Kids! How Custody Win Paves Path Back to Australia for Lovelorn Actress… Without Keith Urban

Article continues below advertisement

Angie 'Needs A Break'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Jolie is said to be coping by traveling to conflict zones amid mounting personal pressure.
Source: MEGA

Jolie is said to be coping by traveling to conflict zones amid mounting personal pressure.

As a way to cope, sources said the former UN ambassador is traveling to conflict zones, visiting the Rafah crossing near Gaza on Jan. 2, where her haggard look shocked observers.

"It's obvious she needs a break," added the insider. "But knowing Angie, people worry that she won't slow down until her body forces her to."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.