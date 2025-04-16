Secrets of Barbra Streisand's VERY Varied Sex Life Exposed After Husband Reveals Bedroom Secret Keeping Their Marriage Alive
Barbra Streisand has been open about her very notable and wild sex life, including a possible tryst with Warren Beatty, a risqué request from Marlon Brando, and how she keeps things hot and heavy with her current husband, James Brolin.
Streisand has been married to Brolin, 84, for close to 30 years, but they know the exact key behind their successful relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking to the Today show, Brolin said having the best "mattress" has gone a long way into keeping their marriage afloat.
“And don’t misunderstand me! We’re both lazy,” the iconic actor clarified. “We love to sleep late. We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other.”
He continued: "You learn to take a walk. Both of us, not just me! I just think you gotta say, ‘OK, take a deep breath, take a walk.' Because, you know, animals do the same thing, you know? Humans do it to each other, animals do it to each other.”
Two years after being set up on a blind date, the famous couple tied tied the knot on July 1, 1998.
While Streisand and Brolin have had a lengthy marriage, the legendary singer has not been shy when touching on her past sexual encounters, especially when Godfather star Brando crossed paths with her.
In her memoir, My Name is Barbra, Streisand revealed the Oscar winning actor once approached at a party in 1966 and said: "I'd like to f--- you."
According to her book, Brando’s wife at the time, French Polynesian actress Tarita Teriipaia, was also at the party in a nearby room. Streisand was also married to actor Elliott Gould.
After turning him down, the very-persistent Brando asked the Funny Girl actress once again while taking a drive in the 1970s.
"He wanted to go to the desert to see the wildflowers. He wanted to stay overnight,” she recalled, noting she rejected the movie star's offer.
Also in her memoir, Streisand revealed she most likely hooked up with Bugsy actor Beatty, recalling a 1977 Playboy interview with Lawrence Grobel.
She wrote: "When (Grobel) asked if I was once 'romantically linked' with Warren Beatty, I said blithely, 'One of my flings.' I was just tossing off a reply, playing the role of a jaded woman of the world."
Streisand explained: "Warren and I go back a long way (back to summer stock) and there's some water under that bridge. Recently, we were on the phone talking politics and who knows what else when he said, 'I remember why we broke up.' I said, 'When were we together?' Then I hung up and asked myself, Did I sleep with Warren? I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once."
Even at 82 years old, however, Streisand still makes sure her marriage to Brolin remains spicy.
"They've had a very active sex life that would make their friends blush, but these days she's just wearing him out," a source close to the Hollywood pair previously revealed.
They continued: "Barbra is insatiable and has the stamina of a tigress, but Jim's lack of libido is the elephant in the room. He simply can't keep up with her."
These days, Streisand makes sure she does not steer clear of dressing sexy simply because of her age.
She told the New York Times in 2023: "I’m too old to care," and added "people should express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day and that has nothing to do with age."
The Yentl actress also once said she believes in "love and lust and sex and romance."