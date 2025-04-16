Secrets of Barbra Streisand's VERY Varied Sex Life Exposed After Husband Reveals Bedroom Secret Keeping Their Marriage Alive

Speaking to the Today show, Brolin said having the best "mattress" has gone a long way into keeping their marriage afloat.

“And don’t misunderstand me! We’re both lazy,” the iconic actor clarified. “We love to sleep late. We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other.”

He continued: "You learn to take a walk. Both of us, not just me! I just think you gotta say, ‘OK, take a deep breath, take a walk.' Because, you know, animals do the same thing, you know? Humans do it to each other, animals do it to each other.”

Two years after being set up on a blind date, the famous couple tied tied the knot on July 1, 1998.