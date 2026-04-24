Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Candace Owens
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens Assassination Plot Exposed — Including Who Wants Them Dead and Why

Photo of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

A new investigation explores an alleged plot to kill right wing firebrands Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Conservative firebrands Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens were allegedly in the crosshairs of chilling assassination plots in the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk's shocking murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While alleged lone gunman Tyler Robinson was swiftly arrested and charged, insiders feared a far darker conspiracy may have been lurking, with claims more sinister forces were targeting other right-wing media figures, according to a bombshell new investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Carlson and Charlie Kirk were good friends before the TPUSA founder was assassinated at the age of 31.

In the hours after Kirk's assassination on September 10, 2025, while holding a TPUSA on campus debate at Utah Valley University, his close friend and The Charlie Kirk Show executive producer, Andrew Kolvet, claimed he received a tip that Carlson and Owens were next.

"I passed along the information to [Candace] because who wouldn’t, given the extraordinary circumstances and everything that had happened that day," Kolvet noted.

Owens revealed, "It was supposed to be me, and I was on his list, and so was Tucker Carlson," and sources claimed Iran might have been behind the plot.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions About If Tyler Robinson Was a Lone Gunman

Photo of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson has been charged in connection with Kirk's assassination.

Former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent hinted that Robinson wasn't just a lone gunman and that Iran's Islamic regime might have been responsible for Kirk's shooting.

"We've been told that this individual, Robinson, is the lone gunman, and maybe he is," Kent claimed.

He claimed his agency's probe into whether foreign operatives were involved with Kirk's killing was blocked by the FBI, alleging, "But the investigation that I was a part of … we were stopped from continuing to investigate."

Article continues below advertisement

Ballistics Questions in Tyler Robinson Case

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Court TV

Tyler Robinson's arrest was announced two days after Charlie Kirk's killing.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives ballistics testing failed to definitively link a bullet fragment recovered during Charlie Kirk’s autopsy to the rifle connected to Robinson, his defense team argued, hoping to steer the theory that a second gunman was involved.

"The defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence," read a motion filed by Robinson’s lawyers, who want more time to review investigators’ evidence ahead of a pivotal probable cause hearing that will determine whether the case moves forward.

"If the federal investigators are saying there is no ballistics match and the defense is saying it’s not the right bullet, therefore there may be a second gunman," private investigator Jason Jensen explained about how the ballistics report fuels claims of multiple suspects and a potential plot targeting other high-profile conservative commentators.

He added the "entire case is getting very intriguing" because Carlson and Owens are part of the alleged kill list.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sydney Sweeney

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — How Sydney Sweeney Being Axed From 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Proves She's Been Frozen Out by Hollywood's 'Leftie Snobs'

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin got married in 1998.

EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Still 'Insatiable' in the Bedroom With Husband James Brolin — 'She Can't Keep Her Hands Off Him'

Tucker Carlson Viewed as One of America's 'Great Traitors'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: MEGA

Calson has fallen out of favor with MAGA for turning on Donald Trump.

Carlson has fallen deeply out of favor with the MAGA crowd after recently revealing he deeply regretted supporting Donald Trump and apologized for "misleading" people into voting for him.

"I believe Tucker Carlson will be viewed as one of the great traitors in American history," Fox News’ Mark Levin scoffed in February on his Liberty’s Voice podcast. "He has a history of stabbing the commander-in-chief in the back. He has a history of coddling up to our enemies, whether they’re in Europe, like Russia, or the Middle East."

Owens, meanwhile, has made a cottage industry of bashing Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, who took over as CEO of TPUSA.

"It’s no secret that Candace has taken aim at Erika since her husband’s assassination. But now with the news that Candace is also a target and marked for death, one would think she has bigger fish to fry," a political insider shared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.