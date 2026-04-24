EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens Assassination Plot Exposed — Including Who Wants Them Dead and Why

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives ballistics testing failed to definitively link a bullet fragment recovered during Charlie Kirk’s autopsy to the rifle connected to Robinson, his defense team argued, hoping to steer the theory that a second gunman was involved.

"The defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence," read a motion filed by Robinson’s lawyers, who want more time to review investigators’ evidence ahead of a pivotal probable cause hearing that will determine whether the case moves forward.

"If the federal investigators are saying there is no ballistics match and the defense is saying it’s not the right bullet, therefore there may be a second gunman," private investigator Jason Jensen explained about how the ballistics report fuels claims of multiple suspects and a potential plot targeting other high-profile conservative commentators.

He added the "entire case is getting very intriguing" because Carlson and Owens are part of the alleged kill list.