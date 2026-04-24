EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens Assassination Plot Exposed — Including Who Wants Them Dead and Why
April 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Conservative firebrands Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens were allegedly in the crosshairs of chilling assassination plots in the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk's shocking murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While alleged lone gunman Tyler Robinson was swiftly arrested and charged, insiders feared a far darker conspiracy may have been lurking, with claims more sinister forces were targeting other right-wing media figures, according to a bombshell new investigation.
In the hours after Kirk's assassination on September 10, 2025, while holding a TPUSA on campus debate at Utah Valley University, his close friend and The Charlie Kirk Show executive producer, Andrew Kolvet, claimed he received a tip that Carlson and Owens were next.
"I passed along the information to [Candace] because who wouldn’t, given the extraordinary circumstances and everything that had happened that day," Kolvet noted.
Owens revealed, "It was supposed to be me, and I was on his list, and so was Tucker Carlson," and sources claimed Iran might have been behind the plot.
Questions About If Tyler Robinson Was a Lone Gunman
Former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent hinted that Robinson wasn't just a lone gunman and that Iran's Islamic regime might have been responsible for Kirk's shooting.
"We've been told that this individual, Robinson, is the lone gunman, and maybe he is," Kent claimed.
He claimed his agency's probe into whether foreign operatives were involved with Kirk's killing was blocked by the FBI, alleging, "But the investigation that I was a part of … we were stopped from continuing to investigate."
Ballistics Questions in Tyler Robinson Case
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives ballistics testing failed to definitively link a bullet fragment recovered during Charlie Kirk’s autopsy to the rifle connected to Robinson, his defense team argued, hoping to steer the theory that a second gunman was involved.
"The defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence," read a motion filed by Robinson’s lawyers, who want more time to review investigators’ evidence ahead of a pivotal probable cause hearing that will determine whether the case moves forward.
"If the federal investigators are saying there is no ballistics match and the defense is saying it’s not the right bullet, therefore there may be a second gunman," private investigator Jason Jensen explained about how the ballistics report fuels claims of multiple suspects and a potential plot targeting other high-profile conservative commentators.
He added the "entire case is getting very intriguing" because Carlson and Owens are part of the alleged kill list.
Tucker Carlson Viewed as One of America's 'Great Traitors'
Carlson has fallen deeply out of favor with the MAGA crowd after recently revealing he deeply regretted supporting Donald Trump and apologized for "misleading" people into voting for him.
"I believe Tucker Carlson will be viewed as one of the great traitors in American history," Fox News’ Mark Levin scoffed in February on his Liberty’s Voice podcast. "He has a history of stabbing the commander-in-chief in the back. He has a history of coddling up to our enemies, whether they’re in Europe, like Russia, or the Middle East."
Owens, meanwhile, has made a cottage industry of bashing Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, who took over as CEO of TPUSA.
"It’s no secret that Candace has taken aim at Erika since her husband’s assassination. But now with the news that Candace is also a target and marked for death, one would think she has bigger fish to fry," a political insider shared.