Her scene, reportedly lasting three minutes, is said to have featured Sweeney being styled by Emily Charlton – played by Emily Blunt – before intersecting with returning characters Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, and Nigel Kipling, played by Stanley Tucci.

But the sequence was ultimately removed, with production sources citing structural concerns within the film's narrative.

An insider told us: "There is a growing belief among some involved that Sydney's removal goes beyond creative editing and reflects a wider discomfort within parts of the industry.

"People are openly questioning whether she has been edged out because of how she is perceived politically, with some describing it as being frozen out by more left-leaning, snobbish liberal figures in Hollywood."

Another source said: "While the official explanation is about pacing and structure, there is a sense that her controversies made Sydney a more complicated presence for the project, and that contributed to the decision."