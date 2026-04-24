EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — How Sydney Sweeney Being Axed From 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Proves She's Been Frozen Out by Hollywood's 'Leftie Snobs'
April 24 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has been cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a move insiders now tell RadarOnline.com is proof she has been quietly frozen out by Hollywood's "leftie snobs" following her string of political and cultural controversies.
The 28-year-old actress, who rose to prominence in Euphoria, had filmed a brief cameo for the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 hit.
Sydney Sweeney Cameo Cut From Film
Her scene, reportedly lasting three minutes, is said to have featured Sweeney being styled by Emily Charlton – played by Emily Blunt – before intersecting with returning characters Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, and Nigel Kipling, played by Stanley Tucci.
But the sequence was ultimately removed, with production sources citing structural concerns within the film's narrative.
An insider told us: "There is a growing belief among some involved that Sydney's removal goes beyond creative editing and reflects a wider discomfort within parts of the industry.
"People are openly questioning whether she has been edged out because of how she is perceived politically, with some describing it as being frozen out by more left-leaning, snobbish liberal figures in Hollywood."
Another source said: "While the official explanation is about pacing and structure, there is a sense that her controversies made Sydney a more complicated presence for the project, and that contributed to the decision."
Sydney Sweeney's Political Ties Spark Industry Row
Sweeney did not attend the film's recent premiere, further fueling speculation about her absence from the final cut.
Fans had first become aware of her involvement when she was seen arriving on set in New York City in August, sparking anticipation about how her character might fit into the sequel's storyline, which centers on Miranda Priestly nearing retirement and reuniting with Andy Sachs to confront a now-rival Emily Charlton.
The actress has faced sustained scrutiny over her perceived political affiliations, and Radar has previously reported how she has been "frozen out" of Hollywood in the wake of the rows.
Records show Sweeney registered as a Republican voter in Monroe County, Florida, in June 2024, while earlier controversy erupted in 2022 when images circulated from her mother's 60th birthday party featuring guests wearing red "Make Sixty Great Again" hats and "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirts.
'Please Stop Making Assumptions'
Sweeney responded at the time on social media, writing: "You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."
She later said, "Honestly, I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It's been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track."
Her American Eagle denim campaign also sparked debate, with critics interpreting its messaging as politically loaded, while others – including Donald Trump – praised it.
President Trump, 79, later said: "Oh, now I love her ad. You'd be surprised at how many people are Republican. That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."
Further controversy has surrounded Sweeney's role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, particularly in its third season, which has drawn criticism for explicit and provocative storylines.
Commentators have accused the series of pushing boundaries too far, while those behind it have defended the narrative choices as intentional explorations of its character and modern culture.
A source close to the production said, "This is not happening in isolation. There is a broader context in which Sydney's public image has become a point of debate, and that inevitably feeds into decisions about how and where she appears on screen, especially in family-friendly franchises like The Devil Wears Prada."