Jake Reiner Breaks Silence on Parents' Deaths and Brother Nick Being Charged for Their Murders — 'We Lost More Than Half of Our Family That Night'

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's son Jake has broken his silence on the couple's brutal murder. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Reiners' eldest son, 34, described the moment he was told by his sister Romy, 28, that Rob and Michele had been found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home last year – and how he felt when he was informed his brother Nick, 32, was charged with their slayings.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Needed to Figure Out What the Hell Just Happened'

Source: MEGA Jake recalled the moment he rushed back home after hearing his parents had been killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Writing on Substack, Jake said the news was "too devastating to comprehend", and recalled racing to his childhood home in a 45-minute taxi ride "in a trance." "The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister," he continued. "I needed to figure out what the hell just happened." "I was robbed of so many things that day," he added. "My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."

Article continues below advertisement

Loss in the 'Most Violent Way Imaginable'

Source: MEGA Jake was horrified to learn his brother Nick was the alleged murderer.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake said that while reeling from the news of his parents' deaths, he was horrified to then learn that his brother Nick was the alleged murderer. "We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," he wrote. "Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It's almost too impossible to process." Prosecutors allege that Nick attacked his parents in their $13.5million home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on December 14, stabbing them to death with a knife before fleeing the scene. He has pleaded not guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

'Every Day Since Then Has Been Horrendous'

Source: MEGA Jake is still in shock over the killings.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick is facing two charges of first-degree murder and is next due in court on April 29 for a discovery hearing on the evidence prosecutors will bring against him in his murder trial. He is being held in custody without bail. Jake said he is still stunned that a member of his own family allegedly killed his parents. "Every day since then has been horrendous," he wrote. "Every meeting we take, every person we talk to, every tear we shed, every movement we make is connected to our parents being murdered." He said he and his sister have continued suffering, even as their parents' high-profile deaths left the spotlight. "When you are not living through a tragedy the specific way Romy and I are, it’s hard to wrap your head around just how horrific this has been," he penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jake praised his parents, saying they were 'the center of my life.'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Because they weren’t your parents, it might be easier to move forward or even forget for a moment about what happened that day," he wrote. "But for us, it’s every single day." Jake additionally paid touching tributes to his parents, saying that they were "the center of my life." "They are my guiding lights, the foundation of who I am as a human being, and the most giving people I have ever known," he wrote. "A lot of people don’t have the luxury of having the best parents, the best mom, or the best dad, but I did. The love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional. And the love they have for each other in their marriage is something I always looked up to as the standard of what a successful relationship looks like."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jake says he would love to 'spend one more hour' with his late parents.