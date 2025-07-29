EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Final Bow? Iconic Singer May 'Never Perform in Front of a Crowd Again' Due to Horrific Battle With Stage Fright

Diva Barbra Streisand will never sing again – on stage, that is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Just the idea of performing in front of a crowd makes her feel sick and wobbly," a source said.

The 83-year-old legend has been prone to stage fright for decades, and it's rearing its head again – even though she has a new studio album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, to promote.