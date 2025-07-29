EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray Sparks Fears She's Boozing to Escape Reality – After Kitchen Queen's Slurred Words and Loopy Behavior Leaves Fans Concerned for Her Health

Observers noticed the 56-year-old celebrity chef seemed "out of it" as she arrived an estimated 20 minutes late to a meet-and-greet and bottle-signing event to promote her Staple Gin in New York City .

Worrisome Rachael Ray is acting erratic again, said insiders, adding the kitchen cutie has sparked fresh fears among alarmed friends and fans that she's guzzling booze to escape reality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She was acting strange and touchy-feely with the guests as she handed them baseball caps and bottles of her gin," spills an insider. "She talked with everyone and gave out hugs freely, whether they wanted them or not.

"It was the middle of the day and hours before cocktail time, but Rachael seemed to be buzzing. She was really on a roll."

But a source close to Ray said: "This event was sold out and gave fans time with Rachael and a signed bottle of the spirit. As she has done for 30-plus years, she spent significant time with all of them. She lives off the energy of her fans and is excited to be around them. If that's kooky, that's Rachael."

However, sources said fans have good reason to worry about a tippling problem because the dish-concocting dame has been known to down a sip or two even while working.