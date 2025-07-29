Your tip
Rachael Ray
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray Sparks Fears She's Boozing to Escape Reality – After Kitchen Queen's Slurred Words and Loopy Behavior Leaves Fans Concerned for Her Health

photo of rachael ray
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray is acting erratic again and is sparking fears about her health condition.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Worrisome Rachael Ray is acting erratic again, said insiders, adding the kitchen cutie has sparked fresh fears among alarmed friends and fans that she's guzzling booze to escape reality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Observers noticed the 56-year-old celebrity chef seemed "out of it" as she arrived an estimated 20 minutes late to a meet-and-greet and bottle-signing event to promote her Staple Gin in New York City.

Fears For The Chef

rachael ray spark health fears boozing slurred words loopy behavior
Source: MEGA

Tony Bennett's name resurfaced as Rachael Ray's slurred story reignited health concerns.

"She was acting strange and touchy-feely with the guests as she handed them baseball caps and bottles of her gin," spills an insider. "She talked with everyone and gave out hugs freely, whether they wanted them or not.

"It was the middle of the day and hours before cocktail time, but Rachael seemed to be buzzing. She was really on a roll."

But a source close to Ray said: "This event was sold out and gave fans time with Rachael and a signed bottle of the spirit. As she has done for 30-plus years, she spent significant time with all of them. She lives off the energy of her fans and is excited to be around them. If that's kooky, that's Rachael."

However, sources said fans have good reason to worry about a tippling problem because the dish-concocting dame has been known to down a sip or two even while working.

rachael ray spark health fears boozing slurred words loopy behavior
Source: MEGA

Observers at the Staple Gin event said Ray appeared offbeat and overly touchy with guests.

"With all the concerns about her health, maybe drinking so much isn't a good idea."

In May, fans worried after she posted a video sharing a story about how poor she'd been when she was just starting out in New York City.

But her tale of poverty wasn't what alarmed them – it was her loopy behavior.

Past Worries For Her Health

rachael ray spark health fears boozing slurred words loopy behavior
Source: MEGA

Fans recalled Ray's past video about struggling in NYC as her recent behavior raises eyebrows.

Ray has mentioned that she had a couple of bad falls recently and previously sparked fears when she seemed to be slurring her words while telling a story about Tony Bennett, who passed away at age 96 in 2023.

"The hope is that Rachael takes these fears seriously and sees a doctor because something is wrong whether she admits it or not," added the source.

