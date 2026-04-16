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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged for 'Yet Another Blatant Money-Grab' As She Uses AI Deal to Help Sell Australia Trip Wardrobe

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has landed in more hot water during her tour in Australia.

April 16 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is being accused of a “blatant money-grab” after linking her Australia tour wardrobe to an AI-powered fashion platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The duchess, 44, who is currently touring Australia with her husband Prince Harry, 41, has partnered with Los Angeles-based fashion site OneOff, where she is both an investor and participant.

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'OneOff' Platform Features Celebrity Wardrobe

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Photo of Meghan Markle's landing page on OneOff
Source: oneoff.world/meghan

Markle is facing accusations of a 'blatant money-grab' after linking her tour wardrobe to a fashion site.

It allows users to shop outfits worn by celebrities, and Markle's page now features items she wore during official engagements in Melbourne and beyond, complete with purchase links. The move comes amid an already packed schedule of appearances, including charity visits, a paid speaking engagement, and a guest slot on MasterChef Australia.

A source familiar with the backlash to Markle's latest commercial move told us: "There's a growing chorus of critics who see this as yet another attempt to turn public visibility into private profit. They’re accusing Meghan of cashing in on every appearance and say it's starting to look relentless."

The insider added: "People are questioning whether it's appropriate to promote outfits during visits tied to charities and public institutions – it blurs the line between service and sales."

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Designer Styles Promoted from Hospital Visit

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: @Sky News Australia/Youtube

Markle featured a $1,250 Karen Gee dress worn during a children's hospital visit on the shopping site.

During a visit to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, Markle wore a $1,250 'Priscilla' dress by Karen Gee, paired with $780 earrings from Real Fine Studio and $120 Christian Dior pumps; all of which were later promoted on OneOff.

At another event at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, she appeared in a St Agni suede jacket priced at $1,000 and a matching skirt costing $890, alongside other designer pieces similarly listed online.

OneOff, which already collaborates with actors including Kate Hudson, Emma Roberts, and Suki Waterhouse, said Markle joined to expand her business portfolio while supporting designers.

A company statement said she was motivated by a desire to "help uplift the fashion designers she is a fan of," as well as to use the platform's global reach.

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'You Would Never Catch Real Royals Doing It'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

'OneOff' defended Markle, stating her involvement aimed to uplift fashion designers she personally admires.

However, critics said the rollout has amplified concerns about commercialization. Another source said: "The backlash to this is building because it feels constant, every outfit, every appearance, there's a commercial angle. People are saying it's turning into a shop window. And you would never catch real royals doing it."

The source added some observers have drawn comparisons with Meghan's earlier use of commissionable links via social media.

In March 2025, Meghan shared a curated selection of clothing on Instagram through ShopMy, writing: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come."

The accompanying page noted some items included commissionable links, reinforcing her evolving approach to monetizing personal style.

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Observers noted that 'real royals' never utilized official appearances to act as a commercial shop window.

Markle has previously described her fashion sense as "high-low," blending designer labels with more accessible brands, a theme reflected in the items now listed on OneOff.

Alongside her wardrobe promotion, she has continued with public engagements, telling Australian fans during the tour to "call me Meg" and downplaying the use of formal royal titles.

The tour itself has drawn scrutiny for combining charitable appearances with commercial ventures, including a "girls weekend" event in Sydney featuring Markle, priced at approximately $1,890 per ticket, with VIP access reaching around $2,255.

Meanwhile, Harry has been speaking publicly about therapy and fatherhood during engagements tied to mental health charity Movember.

The couple's visit also includes meetings with Invictus Games participants and attendance at a rugby match in Sydney, echoing their 2018 Australia tour shortly after their wedding.

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