EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged for 'Yet Another Blatant Money-Grab' As She Uses AI Deal to Help Sell Australia Trip Wardrobe

It allows users to shop outfits worn by celebrities, and Markle's page now features items she wore during official engagements in Melbourne and beyond, complete with purchase links. The move comes amid an already packed schedule of appearances, including charity visits, a paid speaking engagement, and a guest slot on MasterChef Australia.

A source familiar with the backlash to Markle's latest commercial move told us: "There's a growing chorus of critics who see this as yet another attempt to turn public visibility into private profit. They’re accusing Meghan of cashing in on every appearance and say it's starting to look relentless."

The insider added: "People are questioning whether it's appropriate to promote outfits during visits tied to charities and public institutions – it blurs the line between service and sales."