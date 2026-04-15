EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Horrific Reason Princess Kate is 'Fuming' Meghan Markle is Proceeding With 'Girls Weekend' Retreat

The event, dubbed an exclusive "girls' weekend," has drawn huge attention after several self-identified members of the so-called Sussex Squad claimed they had secured tickets.

Among them is an Australian influencer known online as @ZandiSussex, who has 17,000 followers and has repeatedly posted false claims about Catherine's illness being a sham.

We have chosen not to reprint her comments here.

Mother-of-three Catherine, 44, publicly revealed in March 2024 she had cancer following abdominal surgery and confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission.

A source familiar with the retreat said, "Kate is fuming this event is still going ahead after this revelation."