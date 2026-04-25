Bill Maher Torches Donald Trump's Premature Victory on Iran: 'He Keeps Saying We Won And We Didn't'

Despite previously supporting military action, Maher made it clear he believes Trump's claims of victory simply don’t hold up.

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher didn't hold back during the latest episode of Real Time, calling out former President Donald Trump over what he described as a misleading narrative surrounding the ongoing tensions with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The problem is he keeps saying we won, and we didn't. We didn't," Maher told his audience, per Mediaite . "Hormuz is not open. The people did not do an uprising. The regime is still in place. We did not win. Sorry."

During his opening monologue, Maher directly challenged Trump's repeated assertions that the U.S. had emerged victorious.

Maher also took aim at what he described as Trump's inconsistent rhetoric, contrasting earlier aggressive threats with a more relaxed tone in recent weeks.

"A couple of weeks ago, it was, 'I'm going to destroy your civilization,'" Maher said. "And now it's like, 'Was it really a war? It's more of a situation.'"

He added that Trump's social media posts have only fueled confusion.

"And in social media, he keeps rubbing their noses in the victory we don't have. Every day, every day, he tweets out stuff that's inflammatory and contradictory, all these bull**** claims," Maher said.

He added, "I gotta say, you can say what you want about his negotiating tactics. One tactic you can't get him on is the silent treatment."