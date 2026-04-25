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Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Torches Donald Trump's Premature Victory on Iran: 'He Keeps Saying We Won And We Didn't'

split image of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Bill Maher didn't mince words as he dismantled Donald Trump's claims of victory over Iran during his 'Real Time' monologue.

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April 25 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher didn't hold back during the latest episode of Real Time, calling out former President Donald Trump over what he described as a misleading narrative surrounding the ongoing tensions with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite previously supporting military action, Maher made it clear he believes Trump's claims of victory simply don’t hold up.

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'He Keeps Saying We Won, and We Didn't'

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image of Maher said plainly, 'We didn't win.'
Source: mega

Maher said plainly, 'We didn't win.'

During his opening monologue, Maher directly challenged Trump's repeated assertions that the U.S. had emerged victorious.

"The problem is he keeps saying we won, and we didn't. We didn't," Maher told his audience, per Mediaite. "Hormuz is not open. The people did not do an uprising. The regime is still in place. We did not win. Sorry."

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Mocking Trump's Shifting Tone

image of He called out Trump's changing tone on the conflict.
Source: mega

He called out Trump's changing tone on the conflict.

Maher also took aim at what he described as Trump's inconsistent rhetoric, contrasting earlier aggressive threats with a more relaxed tone in recent weeks.

"A couple of weeks ago, it was, 'I'm going to destroy your civilization,'" Maher said. "And now it's like, 'Was it really a war? It's more of a situation.'"

He added that Trump's social media posts have only fueled confusion.

"And in social media, he keeps rubbing their noses in the victory we don't have. Every day, every day, he tweets out stuff that's inflammatory and contradictory, all these bull**** claims," Maher said.

He added, "I gotta say, you can say what you want about his negotiating tactics. One tactic you can't get him on is the silent treatment."

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'More Like a Florida Divorce'

image of Maher compared the situation to a 'Florida divorce.'
Source: mega

Maher compared the situation to a 'Florida divorce.'

Blending political commentary with humor, Maher likened the ongoing conflict to something far less decisive than a traditional war.

"It's gotten a little Groundhog Day, isn't it?" he joked. "We're seizing their boats, they're seizing our boats. It's less like a war and more like a Florida divorce."

The comedian continued to mock the strategy, suggesting the U.S. appeared to be "winning slowly" by attempting to damage Iran's economy rather than achieving a clear resolution.

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Backed War, But Questions the Strategy

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image of Maher previously vocalized his support of going to war, but has since questioned Trump's strategies.
Source: mega

Maher previously vocalized his support of going to war, but has since questioned Trump's strategies.

Even as he criticized Trump's victory claims, Maher has made it clear he wasn't opposed to military action itself and raised questions about how the conflict has been handled.

"So let's talk about the war for a minute," Maher said during a previous panel. "I don’t understand this. We have complete military superiority. We're bragging about that, except for the one place where we apparently need complete military superiority."

He zeroed in on the ongoing issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, questioning why the U.S. has struggled to secure the critical waterway.

"Do you understand this? Why we can't control the Strait of Hormuz, the one place we need to control in Iran?" he added.

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